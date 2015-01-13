Xiaomi Teases Super-Thin Smartphone

According to a pair of not-so-subtle teases, Xiaomi will launch a new flagship smartphone on Jan. 15. One of those announcements implied this Chinese-made device could launch in two variations and be its thinnest smartphone yet.

Leaving little to the imagination, Xiaomi's two teasers read "As ___ as paper" and "___ is better than one." This suggests that Xiaomi's next phone, rumored to be called the Mi 5 or Mi 4s, could arrive in two ultra-slim flavors.

Xiaomi's advertisements add weight to existing Mi 5 or 4s rumors, including one that suggests that the phone will be a stunning 5.1-millimeters thin (by comparison, the iPhone 6 is 6.9-millimeters thin). The upcoming handset is expected to pack a 5.2-inch, 2560 x 1440-pixel display, a 16-MP to 20-MP rear camera, and an 8-MP front camera for sharp selfies.

The new phone is rumored to be powered by either a Snapdragon 805 or Snapdragon 810 processor, the former of which would allow the device to remain at the low price Xiaomi is known for.

Xiaomi has been making waves in the smartphone space as of late, partly because the $45 billion company has risen up to become one of the most valuable smartphone brands in the world. The China-based company is known for making affordable Android phones, which tout Xiaomi's slick, iOS-like MIUI interface.

News of Xiaomi's next phone will be made official during the company's Jan. 15 event at 1AM Eastern Time, so stay tuned for announcements straight from the source.

