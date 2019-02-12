Xiaomi's Foldable Phone Really Looks Like the Best One So Far

Feast your eyes on Xiaomi’s foldable phone beauty shots, created by Dutch tech blog Let’s Go Digital. Of the avalanche of foldable phones coming in 2019, its design seems like the prettiest, sharpest, and most compact.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

While we already saw Xiaomi’s foldable phone in the hands of the Chinese company’s president Lin Bin, these renders clearly show the phone’s surprisingly slim profile.

The prototype device folds on two sides, top and bottom, getting into a rather compact phone size. It looks more elegant than the diptychs designs we have seen so far, like the inner flexible display of the Samsung Galaxy F and Huawei or Royole’s FlexPai outward screen models. To be fair, though, we haven't see the final design of the Galaxy F.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

And while the limited edition foldable Motorola Razr will looks like the most pocket-friendly option, effectively halving a regular candybar phone in half, the Xiaomi still looks like the best option for everyone who wants a small package that expands into a full tablet with an aspect ratio near 1:1.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

In fact, the folded size seems much smaller than current phablets, like Xiaomi’s own Mi Mix 3 — albeit a bit wider than most.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Talking with Let’s Go Digital, Xiaomi’s PR team said that “the flexible folding screen, is co-developed by Xiaomi and its supply chain partner. Aside from the screen, its design, folding mechanism and MIUI adaptation are developed by [Xiaomi].”

We will play with it at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, where Xiaomi will be introducing this beast at a February 24 event.