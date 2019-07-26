The Best Shows That Are Leaving BBC iPlayer Soon

The worst thing about iPlayer is the fact that many of its programmes are only around for a very limited time, often just 30 days. To make sure you don’t miss out on anything particularly interesting or entertaining, we’ve compiled a few excellent shows here that are on their way out, so that you can catch them quickly before they’re gone for good. You can read more about them below, or you can check back again soon for when we update this list with new iPlayer content.

Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 - Expires July 29

A documentary so good it got its own musical (seriously). The County Durham-born Jamie has a secret love of drag, and wants to attend the school prom dressed up as his drag persona. While he has plenty of support for his passion, the school and his father are less approving, making it uncertain whether he’ll be able to do so. This may be an eight-year-old programme, but the issues it addresses haven’t disappeared between then and now, plus the fact that Jamie’s story was adapted into the popular West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie makes it relevant even today.

Blackadder II - First episode expires 29 July

In the court of Queen Elizabeth I, Lord Blackadder, the latest in a long line of Blackadders, is still the only smart man in a room full of idiots. Elizabeth is immature, the Lord Chamberlain is a fawning sycophant, and Blackadder’s only friends are an airheaded member of the aristocracy, Lord Percy Percy, and his equally foolish servant Baldrick. All the same, Blackadder plots in numerous ways to win the favour of the queen, colliding with recognisable members of history.

Line of Duty - Expires August 4

A police procedural, except the perspective is that of Anti-Corruption Unit 12, the team responsible for policing the police. In this most recent series, the area of attention is a conspiracy involving undercover police officers and drug dealers. As usual, there are complicated schemes, questionable behaviour on the part of our heroes and villains trying to do the right thing, and of course agonisingly long interrogation scenes with a familiar.

Gentleman Jack - Expires August 6

The title of this drama series is based on the nickname of the 19th century Yorkshire industrialist Anne Lister, while the script is based on her lengthy coded diaries. Miss Lister returns to her family home at the start of the series after the end of a relationship, and sets about reestablishing her life there. But for her this means taking over her estate’s coal business, and setting about seducing another woman, much to the chagrin of her family and the rest of Halifax’s high society. It’s a period piece, but with a thoroughly unusual and enjoyable protagonist.