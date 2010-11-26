The Webcam Super Spyscope

If you're the kind of person who doesn't believe in other people's right to privacy, then this webcam might just be the thing for you.

Kitbasher KipKay stripped an old webcam for its optics and circuitry. With some hot glue, PVC piping, and a rubber cap, he secured the webcam to an off-the-shelf sniper scope. The result? a high magnification spy gadget that lets you capture video footage at a distance.

The whole thing cost KipKay about $40 worth in parts. The look on his neighbors' faces when they realize he's been going paparazzi on them? Priceless.

[source: KipKay]