World's Smallest Car Is a $1,280 Alternative to Walking

A new hoverboard-like device will soon be making its way to sidewalks and roads around the world, and it's lighter, slimmer and much more classy looking than those fire- and injury-causing contraptions that have been widely recalled here in the United States.



The $1,280 "vehicle," called the Walkcar, is about the size of a 13-inch laptop, weighs a little over 6 pounds and can travel up to 10 mph.

(Image credit: Cocoa Motors)

MORE: 100 Best Tech Gifts Under $100

Cocoa Motors is billing it as the world's smallest car. Just like a hoverboard, you control it by shifting the weight of your body and stop it by stepping off, navigation methods that even the former "baddest man on the planet" Mike Tyson has had trouble with. But unlike a hoverboard, the Walkcar could easily be smaller than the surface that your two feet might cover.



The Walkcar is meant to ease the burden of walking long distances, according to a company press release. It lasts just an hour on a charge, according to the company, but that's only if you weigh less than 132 pounds and travel about 3.7 mph on a smooth dry surface, according to the fine print on Cocoa's website. If you're traveling for longer than that, or under less favorable conditions, you'll have to wait another hour for the Walkcar to fully charge again.

While Cocoa depicts the Walkcar being used on a street, it's unclear whether users will follow in the footsteps of many hoverboard-riding New Yorkers and choose to ride on the sidewalk instead.



The Walkcar will be available for pre-order on Friday (Oct. 21) and is expected to ship to 13 countries in Asia, North American and Europe sometime next September.



