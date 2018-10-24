Killer Deal: Save $50 on Apple urBeats3 Earphones

This deal is for anyone looking for the perfect headphones for their iPhone XS or iPhone XR. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Apple Beats by Dre urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector on sale for the low price of $49.99.





(Image credit: Apple)

Normally these headphones retail for $99.99, so this deal saves you $50. This is the best price we could find for these in-ear headphones and is $10 cheaper than Apple's direct price.

In our urBeats review, we found them to offer deep bass, clear sound, and a tangle-free flat cable design. Located below the earpiece is an in-line mic to control your music, take phone calls, and summon Siri with the push of a button. The controls are responsive and easy to operate by feel.

With its ergonomic design, the uBeats3 headphones promise all-day wearing comfort and include four eartip sizes for a custom fit. Magnetic earbuds enable convenient portability around the neck or neatly tucked away in a bag.





This deal might not last too long so move fast to enjoy an exceptional listening experience for the cheap.