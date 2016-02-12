Lithium Ceramic iPhone Battery Promises Not to Blow You Up

Chances are that you've never had a battery explode on you, but a mix of chemicals and flammable materials make it a possibility (see hoverboards). Phone accessory maker Tech21's new charging case for the iPhone 6 and 6s comes with lithium ceramic technology, which the company claims has a battery that is non-flammable, produces no heat and doesn't leak.

The new case, called the Evo Endurance, costs $110 and includes the company's FlexShock impact protection for drops up to 6.6 feet. Tech21 says that its new case will provide an extra 60 percent charge with its 1800 mAh battery.

The company points out that on Jan. 19, the Federal Aviation Administration found that certain lithium batteries to be unsafe for transport, and suggests that their new battery tech is a great alternative. Of course, you'll still be carrying a lithium ion battery in your iPhone)

The Evo Endurance is available at tech21.com and comes with a one-year warranty.