Samsung's New TV Lets You Watch Anything In 8K

In the world of video resolution, 8K reigns supreme. But there's a problem: You can't get 8K content to your television easily. And even then, your TV probably doesn't support the resolution. But Samsung has found a way to address both issues.





The Korean tech giant unveiled its new TV on on Monday (Jan. 8). The Q9S is an 85-inch QLED television featuring an 8K resolution. Better yet, the television is launching later this year, although its price is still unknown.

You might be asking yourself how Samsung plans to release an 8K television this year when there isn't any 8K content readily available. As it turns out, the Q9S has a feature hidden under the hood that could dramatically affect how you view content: artificial intelligence.



According to Samsung, (via SamMobile), the company has developed an "on-device AI processing" system that can take content from any source, be it standard definition, full HD or 4K, and upscale it to 8K picture quality. While you might not have an actual 8K source, the Q9S will be able to take your lower-resolution programming and leverage the TV's full 8K resolution.



Samsung said that its AI technology uses a database of millions of images to identify pictures and upscale content accordingly. It will also assign filters to ensure high resolution, and dramatically increase image processing to ensure smooth upscaling throughout. The process sharpens edges around images, and adjusts everything from brightness to contrast accordingly.



At CES, both Samsung and LG have been heralding the advent of 8K programming in the living room. LG unveiled an 88-inch 8K television, and Samsung's QLED set is nearly the same size. When dealing with 8K, screens need to be bigger in order to let viewers take advantage of the improved resolution.



So far, neither Samsung nor LG has said how much their 8K televisions will cost. But considering that high-quality 4K sets cost thousands of dollars, don't expect these televisions to come cheap.



