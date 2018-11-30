First Samsung Infinity-O Phone Revealed (And It's Not the Galaxy S10)

Samsung earlier this month unveiled a new line of screens it's planning to bring to next year's handsets. But it appears the company might start with a lower-end model to test the waters first.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday published information on an upcoming Samsung smartphone codenamed the SM-G8870, a model number that's expected to be the Galaxy A8 when it hits store shelves. The agency's documents don't share specific details on all of the features or what we can expect from its design, but does point to a screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, according to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the leak.

At first blush, that aspect ratio might not mean much. However, it matches the aspect ratio Samsung has promised for its upcoming Infinity-O display, a screen that comes with a hole at the top corner that allows for the front-facing camera. Aside from that, the screen is completely bezel-less and allows for a true all-screen look and feel.

That might surprise some who have been following Samsung's smartphone plans closely. After all, the company made a big fuss when it unveiled the Infinity-O alongside a few other screen designs earlier this month. And when it did, Samsung indicated that the Infinity-O would likely come to its highest-end devices.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Everything You Need to Know

Given that, some had wondered whether the Infinity-O might make its debut on the Galaxy S10 that's slated to be unveiled in February and then filter to other devices after that.

Now, though, it appears that Samsung is planning to test the screen technology on its midrange Galaxy A8 and deliver that to store shelves before the Galaxy S10 launches.

If and when that happens, look for the handset to come with a 6.4-inch screen and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710. It might also offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, according to reports. Exactly what it'll look like, however, is still unknown.