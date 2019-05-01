Samsung's Cheaper Galaxy A Phones Are Finally Coming to the US (Report)

Samsung has some big plans for its popular Galaxy A series lineup of devices, according to a new report.

The Korean tech giant is planning to release three new Galaxy A devices to North America this year — the Galaxy A20, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A70, according to a SamMobile report. The devices will replace Samsung's Galaxy J lineup of devices, which the company has discontinued.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is already appealing to the Wi-Fi Alliance to get the devices ready for sale in the U.S. and Canada. Both the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A50 have been approved in both countries, but the Galaxy A70 has so far only been approved for a Canadian release, according to the report.

Samsung's Galaxy A series is considered a budget-to-midrange lineup, and this new report suggests that'll remain the case. The Galaxy A20 will be the cheapest of the bunch and be decidedly budget-friendly. The Galaxy A50 will have a midrange price, according to the report, and the Galaxy A70 will be the most powerful model. But even with that additional power, it could ship at a price of around $500. Indeed, SamMobile's sources believe the devices will range in price from $200 to $500.

Samsung has been tight lipped on its actual plans for the Galaxy A series, but the devices have been the subject of several rumors of late. Earlier this year, MySmartPrice published a graphic detailing what the smartphones might offer when they're released. That leak promised some neat features, like a triple-lens rear camera system in the high-end model and up to 128GB of storage.

But the leak also suggested that Samsung is planning a notch screen design and the Exynos 9610 it could bundle in the higher-end version won't be able to keep pace with today's best and brightest chips.

There's no telling when Samsung will release the Galaxy A lineup. But considering two of the three have passed the Wi-Fi Alliance certification process, don't be surprised if they're released soon.