Here's When PUBG's Desert Map Comes Out

If you're one of the 20-million-plus players that have sunk endless hours into PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, you've probably gotten just a bit tired of looting and shooting in the same desolate island every match.





Fortunately, Bluehole's hugely popular survival shooter is about to get its long-awaited desert map, and it's looking pretty great to boot.

PUBG's desert map will arrive as part of the game's version 1.0 update, which will take Battlegrounds out of Steam Early Access and mark the game's official release. The update is expected to drop by the end of the year, and will likely coincide with the game's Xbox One release on Dec. 12.



The folks at Nvidia just released a fresh batch of exclusive screenshots of the new map, and it's shaping up to be an exciting change of scenery from the lone island map that Battlegrounds players have been fighting in all year. The new level seems to mix run-down urban areas and winding roads with long stretches of barren desert, which should allow for some fun, wild-west style shootouts.