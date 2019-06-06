New PS5 Specs Revealed: 120Hz Display Support, PS4 Cross-Saves

Sony might not be at E3 2019 next week, but the company did reveal a few more details about the PlayStation 5.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

During an interview with CNET, PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan said that PlayStation games will be getting "cross-generational play." which will let you continue playing PS4 games as soon as you set up your PS5, and switch back again if you need to, keeping your account and friends list intact.

Exactly how this works or which games will be supported are unclear, but having this at all is a welcome addition.

On the visuals front, the new console will apparently be capable of displaying 4K images at 120Hz, which is certainly a major upgrade. In fact it’s probably more than your current gaming monitor or TV can handle, unless you’ve already bought a screen specifically capable of this refresh rate. With the ability to display up to 8K graphics, ray tracing technology and a AMD-designed CPU and GPU, there’s just as much power as you’d hope from a new generation of console.

We already had some information from Sony’s corporate strategy meeting, where it revealed the rapid loading times the PS5 was capable of, achieved thanks to a custom SSD.

The PS5 (although this name has yet to be officially confirmed as the name of the next Sony console) is expected to launch next year, which would be around seven years since the original PS4 launched. With new competitors like Google Stadia looking to take a slice of the console market, it’s going to be an interesting battle when the new Sony and Microsoft consoles break cover.

If you want to stay up to date with Sony console rumors, then check our PlayStation 5 rumor round-up page.