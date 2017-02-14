These PS4 Bundle Deals Are Black Friday Cheap

Forget Valentine's Day. Sony is making February all about gaming.

Just days after announcing a temporary PS4 price cut, retailers are offering a variety of PS4 bundles with prices starting at $249. These are the best PS4 deals we've seen since the holidays. So if you didn't grab a console then - or you know someone who really wants one as a gift - now's the best time to buy.

Sony's price cut is valid through February 25, but not all of these bundles may last that long. So be to sure to act now if you see something you like.