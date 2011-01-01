The 3DS Virtual Girlfriend Who Stays Faithful

Dating sims are nothing new, especially in Japan. Originally they were mostly PC games, but now they're in the mainstream – and one is being made for the Nintendo 3DS.

Project LovePlus is one such new title, and it will use the front facing camera of the 3DS to identify the player through facial recognition software. The feature is called the "Boyfriend Lock" which will keep the game's character faithful to the owner.

If someone other than the "boyfriend" tries to play the game, the virtual girl won't respond in her usual ways and instead will ask things such as "Who are you?"

Siliconera has more from the Famitsu story.