Again? Two More Problems Frustrate Pixel 2 XL Owners

It had been a couple weeks since we last heard about issues with Google’s flagship phones, leading to wishful thinking that the worst of the Pixel 2 duo’s dilemmas were finally behind them. But with reports emerging this week of two new problems — one of which affecting both the Pixel 2 and 2 XL — it seems Google's phones aren't out of the woods yet.



(Image credit: Photo credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

Both the 5-inch Pixel 2 and 6-inch Pixel 2 XL are reportedly having trouble with the USB Type-C to 3.5-millimeter headphone jack adapter included with the handsets. According to multiple complaints over at Google’s Product Forums, the phones fail to recognize the adapter or any pair of headphones connected to it, and simply continue to play media through the built-in speakers.