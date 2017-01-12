Best VR-Ready Desktops and Laptops

The Best VR-Ready Rigs

If you want to get lost in virtual worlds on the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, you'll need a pretty powerful PC. Fortunately, gaming desktop and laptop makers offer tons of VR-optimized machines, whether you're looking for an inexpensive entry-level model, something small for the living room, or a tricked-out rig to show off to your friends.

Generally speaking, VR-ready gaming PCs should have at least an Nvidia GTX 970 graphics card and an Intel Core i5 processor, among other requirements. Here are our favorite gaming PCs that fit the bill, from ultra-portable laptops to drool-worthy towers.