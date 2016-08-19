Best Samsung Gear VR Entertainment Apps

The Presence - Free

Soon, we might be watching all our movies and television shows in virtual reality. But until then, you can get a taste of the future with "The Presence." Offering two modes of storytelling (active and reactive), the immersive story follows four people attempting to conduct a seance when something goes wrong. Depending on your storytelling choice, you'll have the ability to jump between the character's perspectives or use your gaze to direct the next scene.