12 Best Baseball Apps
These Apps Are a Hit for Baseball Fanatics
Baseball has long been called America's national pastime, with the game followed by millions of fans, whether it's Major League Baseball, the minors or little league. Mobile apps ensure you're never far from the action, with live scores, news and updates, as well as some of the best baseball mobile games you can find on mobile today. Here are the apps that can take you out to the ballgame.
MLB.com At Bat (Android, iOS)
The official MLB.com At Bat (Android, iOS) mobile app is your go-to source for the latest Major League Baseball news, schedules, stats, standings and rosters, as well as selected highlights and game analysis. Users can follow their favorite teams for personalized notifications and news feeds. Premium unlocks provide users with live audio and game look-ins, in-game highlights and access to the MLB.TV Game of the Day.
MLB.com Ballpark (Android, iOS)
Major League Baseball's Ballpark app (Android, iOS) is a great companion app to any visit to an MLB game, providing an enhanced ballpark experience with a variety of perks, social media tools and extras. The Ballpark app provides mobile ticket ordering, seat previews, location check-in, and a variety of rewards you can claim from your seat. The app features guides to each ballpark, interactive concourse maps, directions and parking information. In addition, select ballparks offer services like mobile food ordering.
ESPN (Android, iOS)
The ESPN app (Android, iOS) brings users the latest news about baseball and the entire sporting world. Whether you're looking for updated scores, breaking news for various teams and leagues, or professional analysis, the ESPN app has got your back. Users can easily customize a list of favorite teams, allowing the app to provide a personalized sports news experience for all the clubs and athletes you care about. Cable subscribers can also tune in to the WatchESPN app (Android, iOS) for a variety of live-streamed games and shows as well as on-demand videos.
theScore (Android, iOS)
theScore (Android, iOS) shines in delivering up-to-the-second game updates and statistics, as well as breaking news. An event calendar lets you easily look up upcoming games, stats for past showdowns and the latest scores and most important plays. Game reports include detailed statistical breakdowns to warm the hearts of stat junkies, as well as play-by-play breakdowns. The app allows users to follow teams and individual players, giving you notifications of related news or big plays. Social features make stories, stats and game summaries easy to share with your friends and followers.
Sports Alerts - MLB Edition (Android) & Sports Alerts (iOS)
For something a bit more focused on up-to-the-minute notifications, try Sports Alerts - MLB Edition (Android), which provides users with configurable player and game alerts. Get notified of first pitches, plays, lead changes and more, while also accessing team lineups, schedules, stats and post-game highlights with no guff. On iOS, the more generalized Sports Alerts app offers much the same configurable alert functionality.
iHeart Radio (Android, iOS)
Many major and minor league baseball games are broadcast live on local and national radio without any need for costly premium subscriptions. If you're looking for a good internet radio app to listen to baseball games being broadcast right now, check out iHeart Radio (Android, iOS), which features an incredibly rich library of local, sports and news radio stations. In addition, to the live radio, you get a solid podcatcher and a custom music station maker that can deliver hours of entertainment for your ears.
Yahoo Fantasy Sports
Search giant Yahoo has carved out a respectable niche for itself in the field of online fantasy sports with the Yahoo Fantasy Sports app (Android, iOS), a top-notch fantasy sports app that covers everything from baseball to football, as well as basketball and hockey. Players can create or join fantasy leagues, set up drafts, quickly set team lineups and track scores and performance; you can also check out pieces by Yahoo Sports and Rotoworld experts. In addition to custom leagues, users can also participate in weekly and daily fantasy games with a chance to win real money.
MiLB First Pitch
When it comes to minor league baseball action, one of the best resources out there is the MiLB First Pitch app (Android, iOS), which delivers live game updates, scores, schedules, stats, standings, and the latest news from 160 different teams, whether they're in a rookie league or AAA. Users can follow Gameday updates with configurable notifications and track favorite teams. On iOS, you can even subscribe to MiLB.TV from within the app if you want to watch a selection of games live.
iScore Baseball/Softball Scorekeeper (Android, iOS)
If you're running your own neighborhood or school league or team — or even just scoring along at home — you might want to check out iScore (Android, iOS), an excellent mobile scoring app that tracks just about every little statistic you could want. From the basics like runs, hits, balls and strikes to more complex stats like a pitch tracker and batting spray chart, iScore nimbly handles scorekeeping, while a team manager tool lets you track stats on a per-player basis. Data sharing and a scorebook export make it easy to share scores between devices and users, simplifying recordkeeping for any teams you follow.
MLB Perfect Inning
While Gamevil's earlier Baseball Superstars games featured an anime-RPG aesthetic, the licensed MLB Perfect Inning (Android, iOS) offers more realistic sports sim gameplay along with its free-to-play card collecting system. Perfect Inning provides players with numerous game modes, from a full-on AI-controlled simulation to an an offense-only mode to one where you take full control of your team's pitching and batting. As you progress, you earn points which can be spent on buying new players or upgrading your existing lineup. (You can use real cash to do that, too.) Players can engage in Season mode, or play through the season's daily matchups with the MLB Today mode.
MLB Home Run Derby 2016
While Perfect Inning delivers a compressed baseball game experience, MLB Home Run Derby 2016 (Android, iOS) goes for a more full-on arcade experience, challenging players to hit as many home runs as they can in a given amount of time. Players earn points for both the number of home runs hit and the distance those homers travel, with end-of-match rewards allowing you to sign up new players, buy improved equipment or purchase temporary boosts for in-game performance. Arcade mode has you battling for points, while single player and multiplayer derby modes have you battling it out against the AI or other human players in head to head bracket battles.
Baseball Highlights 2045 (Android, iOS)
For something a bit more oddball, Baseball Highlights 2045 (Android, iOS) sets you up as a manager in a fictional 2045 where human and android players compete together in big league baseball. Each league game is represented by your laying down cards representing a human or android player, with each character triggering a game effect and setting up a number of runs; your opponent counters with cards of their own. As the season continues, teams can draft more players to improve their lineups, adding devastating plays to their team's repertoire. The app includes a solo mode of varying difficulties, a single-player mode versus the AI and two-player hotseat gaming.
Even More Sports Apps
Not ready for the action to end? Check out our round-up of top sports apps for Android and iOS. If you'd rather follow the world's pastime instead of America's, we've got a selection of the best soccer apps, while our fantasy football apps can help you dominate your league.