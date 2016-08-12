12 Best Baseball Apps

MLB Perfect Inning

While Gamevil's earlier Baseball Superstars games featured an anime-RPG aesthetic, the licensed MLB Perfect Inning (Android, iOS) offers more realistic sports sim gameplay along with its free-to-play card collecting system. Perfect Inning provides players with numerous game modes, from a full-on AI-controlled simulation to an an offense-only mode to one where you take full control of your team's pitching and batting. As you progress, you earn points which can be spent on buying new players or upgrading your existing lineup. (You can use real cash to do that, too.) Players can engage in Season mode, or play through the season's daily matchups with the MLB Today mode.