10 Signs Pokémon Go Craze Is Out of Control

10 Signs Pokémon Go Craze Is Already Out of Control

Pokémon Go has only been out for a few days (and some countries don’t have it yet), but gamers of all ages have already gone completely bonkers for it. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably at least heard of the game, and those actually playing it are being consumed by it. Is there such a thing as too much Pokemon Go? Here’s proof that the game has made people go out of control.