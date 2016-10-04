Best Wii U Games

Now that the Nintendo Switch is here, the Wii U's best days are over. But Nintendo's previous-generation console left behind a handful of excellent games in its relatively short life, including the spectacular, just-released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Factor in older hits such as Mario Kart 8, Bayonetta 2 and Super Mario Maker, and you've got a healthy mix of joyful, family-friendly Nintendo experiences and more mature and demanding games for adults.

If you've yet to make the jump to Switch or just scored a Wii U for cheap, you won't be hurting for fun games to play. Here are our top picks.