Best PS4 Games 2019

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Geralt of Rivia's adventures in the Northern Kingdoms have come to an end, but there are still more stories to explore in the world of the Witcher. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales winds back the clock to tell a story about Meve, Queen of Lyria, who returns from a clandestine royal meeting to find her kingdom in turmoil. With the help of her loyal retainers and soldiers, she'll fix the problem through diplomacy, force and gorgeous collectible Gwent cards. Instead of putting Meve into a traditional RPG, her adventure is instead a way to play Gwent: the wildly popular mini-game from The Witcher 3, but now with lots of new cards and strategies. Whether you play Thronebreaker for the franchise lore and satisfying narrative, or the detailed cards and complex strategies, you'll want to play it all the same.