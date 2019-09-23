15 Best Trivia Game Apps

HQ - Trivia & Words (Android, iOS: Free)

HQ (iOS, Android) is a neat trivia game that’s taken mobile gaming by storm with its live daily trivia contests held daily at 9 p.m. ET. Weekdays sometimes feature 3 p.m. ET games, and the app has branched out with themed tie-ins, including a sports trivia mode and a new "HQ Words" game that has players guessing popular words and phrases. iOS users can check out a new Daily Challenge feature that lets you play at any time to earn points that can help you last longer in HQ's cash games.

That's right — cash games. Players usually stand a chance to win a slice of a daily cash prize. Each game is usually made up of 12 multiple choice trivia questions, with players getting 10 seconds to answer each one. Get all of them right, and you can cash in on your share of whatever prize is at stake. The combination of accessible trivia questions, live hosted games, and real money payouts have turned this mobile upstart into a winner.

