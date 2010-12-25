Wearable Tech of the Future
eJOUX
These fetching eJOUX (blue-tooth-enabled bands) can go around your wrist or neck, and can be programmed to do a number of tasks. You can upload a specific design or animation or get the band to spew out random numbers. Since they’re so adaptable, the bracelets could be a good place to store passwords, phone numbers – or directions to pirate treasure.
Convertible Shoes
Rain shoes, or sun shoes? Just when you start to agonize over that decision, the Sunny and Rain shoes bounce in to save the day! The convertible shooties switch from puddle-ready overshoes to normal shoes for dry weather in a jiffy. The downside? I think they kind of look like 1980s moonboots, and not in a Lady Gaga way. But in the design world, this is just a starting place.
Coat Purse
On the thirteenth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: a coat that became a purse. And then a purse that became a coat. This lovely number, known only as the Wear Me Bag, is a cloth bag that converts to a jacket and back. It’s cute and functional in both forms, and the possibility of stripping to carry your groceries is always compelling!
Wearable Tent
Keep the snow off your stuff with this lovely wearable poncho-tent. Only the Japanese could invent a garment that makes you look both homeless and awesome. If you’re waiting in line for that crazy toy or deal on a TV, why not spend the night on the pavement in style?
Wearable Suitcase
Traveling on airplanes this year is a drag. Between the junk-touching and the lack of overhead bin space, lugging your stuff from one city to the next is an annoying chore. But this nifty vest-slash-suitcase could help you get through the checkpoints in a breeze. This latest design-invention is a compartmentalized (though somewhat flasher-esque) overcoat that boasts 33 pockets, many large enough to stuff with toiletries, underwear, shirts, even an iPad. And since it’s squishy and soft, you’re less likely to cause injury when it drops on someone’s head.
HOLO 2.0
Tablets are so 2010. The next wave in computing will literally be a wave (yay, Kinect!) and this bracelet hologram computer may be part of the scene as soon as 2015. A group of designers in India created the wearable computer. Just moving your arm around would power the device, which could bring up a holographic display screen. We’re pretty sure this won’t make it to shelves by 2015, but it’s a cool step towards the holo-future.
Emoticon Backpack
Instead of falalalala, try singing OMGWFTLOL with this emoticon-strewn backpack made for cyclists. The backpack features an LED Display (flexible PCB) on its face. It works in either Driving Mode or Emotion Mode. In the Driving Mode it shows left and right turn signals for the rider, which is controlled via a detachable controller, helping other road traffic to understand the intentions of the biker. The LOL factor is improved in Emotion Mode where you can display a variety of emoticons, just for the heck of it. The bag also displays brake signal, cruse signal and emergency signal; the acceleration sensor detects speed and turns on stop signal automatically. The signals can be controlled intuitively; pushing the lever up, turns on left turn signal and vice versa. We’re hoping for a middle-finger emoticon to let those car-bound drivers know what’s up.
Shirt Microphone
A new material developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology could put a whole new spin on what it means to be wearing a wire. They’ve created an acoustic fiber material that could make everything you wear into a microphone. Trying to catch that moment when your aunt admits that she totally cheated in Monopoly? Just throw on a sweater. The scientists say such a material could also be used in biological sensors, or woven into undersea nets – the material can generate tiny sounds as well. What’s that ringing? Not the jingle bells – just my socks.
Gloves for Lady Fingers
These NordicPul outdoor gloves will keep your digits intact during outdoor activities and tasks in frosty temperatures. Designed specifically for women, the elastic cord sewn into the top of the glove controls tension around the hand, individually fitting every woman’s hand. Thin layers of Thinsulate and Hipora materials make the glove both flexible and waterproof and the bright colors stand out to easily find wandering gloves in the snow. Our only question? What makes these just for the gals? The gloves were an IDEA Design Winner this year.
Streetlight Socks
Those silly wise men. Instead of following the stars above, they could have followed holiday socks that guide the way with light. These new techno-toe-huggers can be a lifesaver when it comes to running in the dark, chasing Santa around the tree, or putting light in that last menorah candle. Personally, we think these socks are far less dorky than headlamps. But why do they have cutouts for the heels and toes? Maybe they’re supposed to be more like streetlamp legwarmers.
Activation Suit
Ironman’s exoskeleton has heft, but does it tone Tony Stark’s butt? I didn’t think so. This activation suit can trim those gluts and keep track of your workout habits for those holiday carb-busting sessions in your future. The designer writes that the suit is designed with women in mind, prepping them for the ultimate work out while minimizing fatigue and injury. “The suit electronically stimulates muscle groups to relax, “stretch”, and intensify work outs. The entire surface is touch activated enabling targeted training. And of course no bionic woman would be complete without the ability to record and analyze their regimen.”
Ping Clothing
So maybe you already let your friends know what you’re buying on your credit card with Swipely, and you probably check in to different spots to let people know where you’re hanging. Why not give your friends and followers an exact way to stalk you with this proposed line of clothing called Ping. The clothing is embedded with sensors so you can tell your friends if you’re walking the dog, sitting on the toilet or chasing down a bus. The clothes are actually kind of cute, but who is going to be interested in the fact that you’re standing on one leg?
No-Hands Watch
There are hundreds of concept watches out in the design world and on the wrists of hipster-types, but this beautiful minimalist design caught our eye. Robert Dabi’s ZERO watch has two discs (one each for hours and minutes) that spin to tell time, and it’s not all that hard to determine the time. So far, there’s no word if it’ll hit the market but the flexible metal/rubber band will come in an array of colors if it does.
Telephone-Sensing Bracelet
In my house, it often gets loud. Mobile phone rings are soft, and often our phones are stuck so far into couch cushions that it’s impossible to hear. We have a little sensor with flashing lights to let us know when a phone is blowing up, but that sensor is only in the office. That’s why these little bracelets seem like a really good idea. The bracelet buzzes on your wrist if the phone rings, the doorbell sounds, or the security system goes off. It’s designed for people who are hearing impaired, but we think there’s a much bigger market for the buzzer-bracelet.
No Way Wet
Here’s a holiday conundrum: your umbrella is soaking and you have to go into a shop with a dripping mess. The No Way Wet umbrella cover fixes all this with a neat little design. It’s a fold down (and up) package that you use once you’ve been out in a rainstorm and you need to come inside. What does this package do? First of all, it’s tiny, then it folds out to be a tube the size of your folded-up umbrella. Place your wet umbrella inside, snap on the cover, and let it snow! The cover fits most collapsible umbrellas out there, and it won an iF Concept Design award this year.
Spray-On Fabric
Whooo, one of the girls at the holiday party looks like her dress was painted on. Wait, was it painted on? Could be if she used this new material designed by a Spanish researcher. The spray-on fabric does take about 15 minutes to finish the process of producing a stylish skintight T-shirt but it actually looks good and not like the model was dipped in latex and heading to a bondage party. The researcher says that other potential areas for using the spray-on fabric include bandages that could be applied to wounds without using any pressure, and also could deliver medicine directly to an injured limb.
M-Dress
Can you hear me now? This slinky black dress integrates a mobile phone into the fabric. The designer says you could attach a standard SIM card on your dress and receive or make calls without carrying anything else. The designer says that using the dress is pretty simple, as when the M-Dress rings, simply bring your hand to the ear will allow the sensor to open the call and when talking is done, just release your hand downwards from your ear and it will tell the sensor to close the call.
We imagine this would give a whole new meaning to the butt-dial.
TokyoFlash Bluetooth Necklace
Bluetooth comes in many forms, but we’ve never seen it integrated into a necklace that actually looked good before. Enter the TokyoFlash Bluetooth necklace. The options for design range from dog-tags to squares, and they also kind of resemble Tron’s baby with R2D2.The gadget would serve as a controller for a Bluetooth-enabled phone or music player, with playback controls as well as indicators to alert you when you get a call. Without a microphone or earpiece it's not exactly the most useful product, but it does look a whole lot better than a Jawbone.