Wearable Tech of the Future

Ping Clothing

So maybe you already let your friends know what you’re buying on your credit card with Swipely, and you probably check in to different spots to let people know where you’re hanging. Why not give your friends and followers an exact way to stalk you with this proposed line of clothing called Ping. The clothing is embedded with sensors so you can tell your friends if you’re walking the dog, sitting on the toilet or chasing down a bus. The clothes are actually kind of cute, but who is going to be interested in the fact that you’re standing on one leg?