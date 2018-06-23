The Best Marvel TV Show Villains, Ranked
The Best of the Worst
Marvel's heroes on the smaller screen may be the stars of their shows, but the best shows are defined by their villains. It's why Jessica Jones' second season felt empty without Season 1 star Kilgrave, and why Alexandra helped The Defenders thrive in spite of its inclusion of Iron Fist. And where would Daredevil be without Wilson Fisk and Madame Gao pulling the strings? We ask these questions because we've debated which baddie is best, in anticipation of Luke Cage's second season — which features the Harlem Defender's classic villain, the Bushmaster — debuting on June 22.
Credit: David Lee/Netflix
Bakuto (Iron Fist)
You might think that, as a ranking member of the Hand, Bakuto would be a little more threatening. Initially, he seemed shady, even though Colleen Wing trusted him as a teacher. And even though he went down at the end of Iron Fist, Bakuto showed up again in The Defenders as one of the five fingers of the Hand, but he's surrounded by more threatening or interesting characters, like Alexandra and Madame Gao. He may be a fighter with personality, but there are a lot of fighters on this list. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Netflix
Jiaying (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
Jiaying's motivations make enough sense. As the leader of the Inhuman outpost of Afterlife, she fears that ordinary people will fear her kind and eventually hunt her down. Unfortunately, her paranoia gets the better of her, and she deceives S.H.I.E.L.D. into an all-out war. To make matters even more complicated, she turns out to be S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Daisy Johnson's mother. There's nothing really wrong with Jiaying, but her big plan was a bit convoluted, and her near-immortality made most confrontations with her a foregone conclusion. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: ABC
Harold Meachum (Iron Fist)
To the world, Harold Meachum is dead. But while everyone else thinks he died of cancer in 2004, in reality he was revived by the Hand to use his tendrils in Rand Enterprises, run by his children, for their gain. He uses his relationship with his son, Ward, to get what he needs, spreading fear not just down to the Iron Fist but also within his family. And it turns out, when you're brought back from the dead, your personality doesn't always come back intact. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Netflix
John Garrett (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
John Garrett might have gone down as one of the most forgettable villains in the Marvel canon, save for his casting. The late, lamented Bill Paxton played Agent Phil Coulson's former S.H.I.E.L.D. comrade, who turned to evil organization Hydra after nearly dying in Vietnam. In the grand scheme of things, Garrett was just a solid Season 1 villain, but Paxton's lively performance and natural charisma made Garrett's believable motivations and relationships with other cast members at least a bit memorable. As one of Paxton's last major roles, there were worse ways to go out. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: ABC
Kasius (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
Kasius is a refreshing addition to S.H.I.E.L.D., as he takes us out of the realm of Hydra to create a more sinister atmosphere. His soldiers act as guards for a starving and overworked ecosystem of humans that constantly turn on one another to survive. Some humans become Kasius' personal servant, and he forces a creepy-crawly inside their ears so he can control their hearing, keeping them silent and obedient. Every so often, he issues a "renewal," which pits multiple humans against one another. The rule and motto is "a life spent, a life earned," forcing them to take a life in order to survive. Kasius also controls the population by sterilizing them, so the only way to have a child is through Kasius' science. The children are treated as a commodity, and when they grow older, they are forced to undergo terrigenesis (exposure to the Terrigen Mists, activating their Inhuman genes) so that Kasius can sell them off as inhumans. His methods for controlling humans are terrifyingly brutal and ingenious. — Rami Tabari
Credit: ABC
Madame Hydra/Aida (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
Aida's the reason so many people are still scared of robots. The Life Model Decoy is what happens when technology becomes self-aware and believes it is truly alive. Oh, and then there was that whole thing where Aida turned Agent Leo Fitz's Framework training program into an alternate reality where it went by Madame Hydra and then managed to create an organic body based on Inhuman research. But at that point, Aida was too far gone and had to be taken down by Agent Phil Coulson and Ghost Rider. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: ABC
Maximus (Inhumans)
Inhumans was, to put it charitably, a disaster of a show. With unbelievable characters, wooden dialogue, a ludicrous story and lifeless action scenes, it's a miracle that this stinker lasted eight episodes. There was only one bright spot: Iwan Rheon as Maximus, scheming brother of protagonist Black Bolt. Rheon imbues Maximus with real pathos and intrigue as he struggles to lead a proletarian rebellion against the lopsided caste system of Inhuman city Attilan. Considering Maximus survived through the end of the show, perhaps we'll see him again, even if we could do without the rest of the heroes and villains. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: ABC
Nobu (Daredevil, The Defenders)
As both a businessman and a fierce warrior, Nobu is dangerous in negotiations andbattle. He's not afraid to have words with Wilson Fisk, but he'll also take on Daredevil in a heated (seriously, he got set on fire) battle. And like many of the Hand, he's known to be restored from the dead, making him a threat not just to Daredevil but also the Defenders. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Netflix
Willis Stryker / Diamondback (Luke Cage)
It's a classic Cain and Abel story. Still resentful over his father's treatment as a young boy, Willis Stryker, aka Diamondback, seeks to exact his vengeance on his younger half brother, Luke Cage. After the demise of Cottonmouth, Stryker arrives in Harlem with a sniper rifle loaded with Judas Bullets, shooting Cage in the stomach. Unable to deliver the second shot needed to end Cage for good, Diamondback takes to the streets of Harlem, killing innocent people in an attempt to draw his brother out. Using a battle suit, some quotes from the Bible and sheer insanity, Diamondback came dangerously close to ending Harlem's bulletproof man. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Netflix
Mariah Dillard (Luke Cage)
Mariah Dillard isn't your typical powered supervillain. She's all about power and serves on the New York City Council, but she isn't about using that influence for her own gain or that of her cousin, Cornell Stokes (you may know him better as Cottonmouth). While Mama Mabel pushed Stokes into a life of crime, somes of that has rubbed off on Mariah. But in Season 1, we also found out that she's capable of some violence of her own, and that ends very badly for Stokes. Now, she has to bring herself back to a place of stature in her community, and with nothing to lose, she's likely to continue being dangerous to Luke Cage and anyone else who gets in her way.— Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Netflix
Elektra (Daredevil, The Defenders)
Elektra showed up as a supporting character in Daredevil, but it wasn't until The Defenders debuted that she got to take center stage. This Greek socialite-turned-assassin was in love with Daredevil before her untimely death, but when the Hand brought her back to life, she didn't come back quite right. (Who does?) In The Defenders, Elektra was deadlier and more ambitious than ever, providing a sizable challenge for the entire team. Her one-on-one duels with Iron Fist and Daredevil were particularly memorable, and although it's not clear what happened to her in the end, we probably haven't seen the last of Elektra. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Patrick Harbron/Netflix
Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes (Luke Cage)
Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes might not be the main antagonist of Luke Cage, but thanks to a stellar performance by Mahershala Ali, he's easily the most memorable. A once-innocent orphan forced into a life of crime by the nefarious Mama Mabel, Cottonmouth eventually became one of Harlem's leading kingpins and weapons dealers. While Cottonmouth did some truly nasty things, he still had some semblance of a moral code, showing great remorse at the death of his former friend Pop and calling his cousin Mariah Dillard out for using his street muscle for her own political gains. It's this shred of humanity that made Cottonmouth so compelling and likable, and also what led to his literal downfall at the hands of Mariah. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Netflix
Alexandra (The Defenders)
Sigourney Weaver can't really give a bad performance, and her role as Alexandra in The Defenders was no exception. As one of the leaders of the Hand, Alexandra had some of the usual villain traits: She was power-hungry, paranoid and ruthless. But her motivation, at least, makes sense: She's seen what's on the other side of death, and she wants to stave off the inevitable as long as possible, prolonging her own life for centuries in the process. Alexandra isn't from the comics, so her role was probably a one-and-done appearance. But she was one of the high points in an uneven series and played a worthwhile role in the overall MCU story. — Marshall Honorof
Sarah Shatz/Netflix
Hive (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
While Grant Ward ended up being a strong villain (and great plot twist) for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., eventually he was overstaying his welcome. And that's when the show's creators killed him on a faraway planet and let an Inhuman alien infect his body, making him into Hive. It turns out that the ability to possess host bodies, use extreme strength, and regenerate with a healing factor and live for thousands and thousands of years makes you really, really dangerous. This was all during S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Inhuman fixation, so of course he wanted to turn everyone into a superbeing. And like many of the most horrific villains, Hive thought what he was doing was best for everyone, even if it meant some chaos along the way. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: ABC
(Tie) Madame Gao (Netflix MCU)
Human trafficker, drug dealer and a founding member of the Hand, Madame Gao is not to be trifled with. Beneath the genteel veneer of an elderly woman lie a shrewd mind and a potentially lethal fighter. Think I'm lying? Check out the scene where she goes toe-to-toe with Luke Cage. For years, Gao has been pulling the strings of some of the most powerful criminal and corporate enterprises, with one goal in mind: returning to K'un-Lun with her fellow Hand members and gaining immortality. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Sarah Shatz/Netflix
(Tie) Dottie Underwood (Agent Carter)
Dottie Underwood is far and away the most compelling villain in Agent Carter's short-lived run on television. This Soviet superspy is essentially the proto-Black Widow, masquerading as an everyday girl in New York City and befriending Peggy Carter while secretly assisting the evil Johann Fennhoff in his attempt to wipe out the city's population. But the relationship between Dottie and Peggy quickly grew more complicated, as the two went from being at each other's throats to becoming allies in order to put a stop to the Zero Matter threat. Dottie stands out for being both a villain and an anti-hero when the occasion called for it, and for simply being an all-around badass. — Mike Andronico
Credit: ABC
Alisa Jones (Jessica Jones)
An argument between a mother and daughter every now and then is par for the course. But when said mother and child are both superpowered due to unwanted experimentations, you might want to duck and cover. In the second season of Jessica Jones, our titular heroine comes face-to-face with the mother she thought was dead for years, only to learn that she was ruthlessly killing other supers. And if that weren't bad enough, Alisa Jones is stronger than her daughter and beset with major rage issues. Throughout the show, we learn that Alisa inadvertently kills Jessica's boyfriend and has no qualms of eliminating anyone who gets between her daughter and her love for Karl Malus, who experimented on them at the shady IGH corporation. Similar to Kilgrave, Alisa wants Jones to run away with her, and for a time, they do go on the lamb. But her ultimate love for her daughter allows her to see that it wouldn't be any type of life. In the end, Alisa is a tragic character caught amid rage, betrayal and a mother's love. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Grant Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
Between his everyman vibe and constant proof of loyalty, Grant Ward's betrayal was an excellent plot twist in S.H.I.E.L.D. that I never saw coming. What made him so interesting, however, is that his betrayal for Hydra wasn't necessarily based on Nazi ideals. It was all about loyalty, specifically to John Garrett, who pulled Ward out of a juvenile hall when he was younger. After Garrett, we slowly discover that Ward doesn't have any ideals; he's a man willing to commit sadistic actions for a purpose he's yet to find. Of course, that usually leads him to Hydra, but Season 4 added another layer of depth to his character while in the Framework. This time, Ward is on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s side, but that's only because of his loyalty to Daisy and his need to protect her. He never believed in Hydra's ideals to oppress Inhumans. Grant Ward is a soldier desperately looking for a cause to fight for, which tragically led him into Hydra's arms, but he could have easily been a hero as well, which is why he's such a complex villain. — Rami Tabari
Credit: ABC
Billy Russo/Jigsaw (Punisher)
Billy Russo is simultaneously one of the most sympathetic and sadistic villains in Marvel's Netflix universe. The former best friend of Frank Castle survived a troubled childhood and a traumatizing time in the military before building his own successful empire in the form of private military firm Anvil. While we see Billy do some truly horrific things to good people throughout the course of The Punisher, we also get the sense that he genuinely cared for Frank before he was convinced by Agent Orange to turn his back on his former friend. It's this twisted relationship that we can't wait to see more of when a bruised, beaten Billy inevitably embraces his Jigsaw persona in The Punisher Season 2. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Daredevil)
Vincent D'Onofrio's portrayal of Wilson Fisk struck fear into our hearts. He's a criminal mastermind, but he also throws childish tantrums and will do anything to keep his love, Vanessa, happy. While he's often cold and calculating, in a rage, he'll also slam your head in a car door until it turns to pulp. When he's not physically violent on his own, he's awfully persuasive, as we saw during his short stint in prison in Season 2, where he practically runs the place and even manages to make a deal with the Punisher. When the Kingpin is on-screen, something is going to go down, and it's never good. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Kilgrave (Jessica Jones)
When Jessica Jones was first announced, I was excited to hear that the titular character would be facing off against the Purple Man, aka Kilgrave — her infamous, mind-controlling nemesis. When I heard David Tennant, the Tenth Doctor, would be playing him, I wasn't quite as geeked. But I was so, so wrong. Tennant as Kilgrave oozes charm and boyish innocence that thinly masks his oppressive menace and sociopathic tendencies resting just below the surface. He's a master gaslighter, telling Jessica that she's the only one who can teach him right from wrong, performing grand gestures as a declaration of his love, all while threatening, maiming and killing innocent people. In one of the most extreme forms of violence, he takes revenge on his father by forcing him to place his hand into a blender. But it's the small things he does — like the creepy, silky way he tells women to smile — that stay with you long after the season is over. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Myles Aronowitz/Netflix