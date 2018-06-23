The Best Marvel TV Show Villains, Ranked

Alisa Jones (Jessica Jones)

An argument between a mother and daughter every now and then is par for the course. But when said mother and child are both superpowered due to unwanted experimentations, you might want to duck and cover. In the second season of Jessica Jones, our titular heroine comes face-to-face with the mother she thought was dead for years, only to learn that she was ruthlessly killing other supers. And if that weren't bad enough, Alisa Jones is stronger than her daughter and beset with major rage issues. Throughout the show, we learn that Alisa inadvertently kills Jessica's boyfriend and has no qualms of eliminating anyone who gets between her daughter and her love for Karl Malus, who experimented on them at the shady IGH corporation. Similar to Kilgrave, Alisa wants Jones to run away with her, and for a time, they do go on the lamb. But her ultimate love for her daughter allows her to see that it wouldn't be any type of life. In the end, Alisa is a tragic character caught amid rage, betrayal and a mother's love. — Sherri L. Smith

Credit: David Giesbrecht/Netflix