The Best Split Screen PS4 Games

A Way Out

A Way Out is unique in that it's the only game on this list that requires co-op play. In this title, you'll take control of either Leo or Vincent. Each one is a prisoner with one goal in mind: to stage an elaborate jailbreak and escape to the countryside. Players will have to cooperate to fend off enemies, sure, but the bigger draw of the game is that they'll have to collaborate to solve elaborate puzzles. One player may need to act as a distraction while the other figures something out, or both players may need to set a bigger plan in motion. It's worth noting that A Way Out wasn't universally beloved by either fans or critics, but it's worth a look for sheer originality, if nothing else.Credit: EA