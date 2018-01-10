CES 2018 Day 3: Top 15 New Gadgets

Asus Bezel-Free Kit Is 3 Monitors in 1

It's simple to daisy-chain three monitors for PC gaming, but your reaction time will take a hit because the monitors' thick bezels obscure your gameplay. Asus' solution to this problem is the Bezel-Free Kit. Plug these vertical, angled lenses on top of the bezel corners where your monitors meet, and they'll refract the light of each display, extending the visuals so that your gaming environment spreads seamlessly from one monitor to the next. — Kenneth Butler

