CES 2018 Day 3: Top 15 New Gadgets
Here's what you need to know about day three of CES
Day three of CES is in the books, and even though pouring rain is bringing the traffic in Las Vegas to a standstill, we managed to find 15 cool gadgets that are sure to surprise and delight you. From the first smartphone with a fingerprint sensor in its screen to a 4K OLED TV that rolls up and down, the tech showcase keeps getting better and better this week. We've also seen some impressive headsets, as well as Dell's next big laptop.
Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty
Smartphone's Fingerprint Sensor Is Hidden in Its Screen
Sometimes, it takes an upstart to get the job done. In this case, smartphone-maker Vivo has accomplished what Samsung and Apple have not: It's embedded a fingerprint sensor into the display of its new phone. It's a much more convenient place than on the back of a phone, and it doesn't force users to switch to facial-recognition technology. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Tom's Guide
LG's Latest TV Unfurls Like a Sail
CES isn't just about showing off the latest and greatest consumer tech; it's also a place where companies can showcase products that are experimental, unconventional or simply off-the-wall — literally, in this case. LG's latest innovation is an OLED TV screen that can roll up into itself, like a roll of paper towels. The screen extends or retracts from a base, meaning that until you're ready to watch a program, it's totally invisible. Regardless of whether it ever gets into consumers' hands, it looks extremely cool. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Tom's Guide
High-Quality Mirage VR Headset Is No Hallucination
Lenovo knows that VR headsets need to be untethered from computers to gain widespread appeal. Therefore, its Mirage Solo headset is the first all-in-one rig that supports Google Daydream. In our time with the headset, the picture quality looked fantastic, with crisp, detailed images and vivid colors. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the Mirage Solo's video quality — the linchpin of any great VR experience — is also smooth. The headset felt comfortable, balancing its weight well so you don't get distracted and taken out of the moment. — Henry T. Casey
Credit:Tom's Guide
Personal Video Headset Lets You Keep Peripheral Vision
Your smartphone may make it easy to watch TV shows and movies during your commute, but it's not a very immersive experience. Enter the Kopin "Eagle" video headset — a set of personal video glasses with one 720p OLED screen in front of each eye. Rather than give you the full VR treatment, the headset leaves enough peripheral vision to let you know what's going on around you — and it's small enough to fit in a backpack. The detachable headphones also offer noise-cancelling features. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Tom's Guide
Hogar Milo Speaker Has Google Assistant Inside
In 2018, Amazon may no longer dominate the smart-speaker market. The Hogar Milo looks and functions a lot like the Amazon Echo Plus but offers Google Assistant functionality instead of Alexa. It still lets you play music, ask about the weather and control smart-home protocols, but the Milo is even more versatile than its Amazon inspiration. Hogar's smart speaker supports Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi protocols, meaning there's almost no smart-home device it can't handle. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Tom's Guide
This Wheelchair Is More Than Capable of Navigating Bumpy Roads
I've never pictured someone taking a wheelchair off the beaten path before, but that's probably because I've never seen the Model Ci by Whill before. Each of its front wheels is made of 24 individual wheels, so it's ready for rougher terrains, such as a craggy sidewalk or a bumpy lawn. Its hand-operated joystick controls movement and offers a ton of responsiveness when you're changing directions quickly. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty
Portable 4K OLED Monitor Works at Home and on the Road
We've all been there: You're trying to get some work done on a trip, but your laptop's teeny-tiny screen is not making it easy. The ProArt PQ22UC from Asus could alleviate some of that pain — and it's good enough to replace your home monitor, too. This 21-inch 4K OLED display is light enough to be stashed in a backpack (admittedly, a large one), and even comes with a foldable stand and a screen case. Don't expect the feature-rich monitor to come cheap, though. — Marshall Honorof
Part Laptop, Part Smartphone and Completely Impressive
Yes, Razer's new experiment is a laptop that puts a smartphone where its touchpad should be — and, yes, it looks and feels like the future. Razer's Project Linda is a concept laptop that runs off of Razer's smartphone and isn't much thicker than the company's slim-and-light Blade Stealth notebook. Running on the Windows-esque Android Sentio operating system, it provides users with a 13.3-inch full-HD screen for demanding apps like Adobe Lightroom and games such as Vainglory. — Henry T. Casey
Alexa's Found a New Home: Your Soundbar
Amazon's Alexa assistant is great for streaming music, so it was only a matter of time before someone incorporated it into a soundbar. Coming this spring from Polk, the Audio Command Bar costs $299 and, thanks to Alexa, can control smart-home devices and call up TV programming from devices like the Amazon Fire TV. This soundbar also offers excellent audio quality, dual HDMI 2.0b inputs, and support for streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. — Henry T. Casey
DisplayLink Lets Others See You in VR
When you play a virtual-reality game, it's easy to show other players what you're seeing. It's not so easy to show yourself in the game, however. DisplayLink wants to solve that problem with a judicious application of green screen. The company matched two players against each other in a game of virtual racquetball. Bystanders could see both players inside the game, with their real faces and clothing intact. The tech is for business customers right now, but that could change in the future. — Marshall Honorof
One Gaming PC for Life
It's simple to swap out the components in a gaming desktop, but the design and aesthetic of the PC's chassis are permanent. The Project Case Builder changes that. iBuyPower's modular desktop case is a bare-bones skeleton of a PC designed with slide-in slots, adjustable compartments and connectors that let uses switch up the external covers. You can change everything here: the panels, storage bays and even the feet on which the desktop rests. — Kenneth Butler
Asus Bezel-Free Kit Is 3 Monitors in 1
It's simple to daisy-chain three monitors for PC gaming, but your reaction time will take a hit because the monitors' thick bezels obscure your gameplay. Asus' solution to this problem is the Bezel-Free Kit. Plug these vertical, angled lenses on top of the bezel corners where your monitors meet, and they'll refract the light of each display, extending the visuals so that your gaming environment spreads seamlessly from one monitor to the next. — Kenneth Butler
MORE: This Asus Gadget Makes Three Monitors Look Like OneCredit: Tom's Guide
This Treadmill Is Worth the Investment
The hardest part of exercising is often the process of hauling yourself to the gym. The Peloton Tread removes that hurdle. This $4,000 treadmill's 32-inch video display pipes in livestreamed fitness classes. Peloton's instructors from its Manhattan studio share their expertise via remote video feed. Also, the workout machine's tread is much more comfortable than the hard plastic found on most treadmills. — Henry T. Casey
These Are the AR Glasses You'll Want to Wear
If the Vuzix Blade is any indication, you could own a pair of augmented-reality glasses this year. The Blade is a 3-ounce AR headset that's light enough to stand in for your go-to pair of sunglasses. The weight is nothing short of remarkable, considering the tech it packs. A small touchpad for swipe gestures rests in the right arm; other parts of the headset contain an 8-megapixel camera, a see-through color display and a noise-cancelling microphone. — Kenneth Butler
MORE: I Would Actually Wear the Vuzix Blade AR GlassesCredit: Tom's Guide
Dell's Latest XPS Is a Big-Screen 2-in-1 with Plenty of Performance
We've loved Dell's XPS laptops for packing speed and power into stylish frames, and the latest entry in the XPS lineup continues that tradition. This 15-inch 2-in-1 not only features Intel's latest Kaby Lake-G processors but also offers solid graphical performance for photo and video editing, as well as gaming. Dell claims that its latest XPS is the thinnest convertible at this size and that it can last for up to 15 hours on a charge. — Henry T. Casey
MORE: Dell Launches XPS 15 2-in-1 with Radeon Graphics
Credit: Tom's Guide