Stand-Out PCs at CES

Xbox Gaming PC

Putting an Xbox in a gaming PC isn’t the craziest idea, but it’s one we like. While IBuyPower is just showing this as a proof of concept, the firm doesn't know yet if it is possible or even allowed to put Xbox 360s directly into its specially built case (apparently the Microsoft folks at the show like and want it, but even they said licensing will throw a fit). This machine would be fully customizable and have a special case to keep the Xbox 360’s ports open, although right now both the PC and Xbox 360 are completely separate. Should Microsoft give its blessing, this rig may implement some unique features for the console, like a shared power supply, optical drive, or even liquid cooling.