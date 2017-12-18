Best iPhone X Cases: Our Top Picks
Protect Your iPhone X In Style
Apple's iPhone X is now widely available, and it's a beauty. It's also pricey, at $999 to start, so you're going to want a new case to keep your investment in pristine condition. You're also going to want that case to match the iPhone X's striking looks.
Choosing a case that complements and protects the iPhone X's display can be daunting, but luckily, case designers have already produced plenty of options to fit your demands. From rugged to waterproof or just plain stylish, you can pick from a variety of options. Here are 25 iPhone X cases that have caught our eye so far.
Apple Leather Case
If you're investing more than $1,000 on a smartphone, you're allowed to dress your device in premium materials. Designed by Apple to complement the iPhone X, this tanned, European leather case cushions your phone's curved edges without added bulk. Over time, the Apple Leather Case should develop a natural patina, giving the accessory a vintage feel. It comes with matching aluminum buttons and a microfiber interior that protects your iPhone X, all in one slim package. Available in Cosmos Blue, Pink Fuchsia, Dark Aubergine, Charcoal Gray, Taupe, Saddle Brown, Midnight Blue, Black and the licensed Product Red, Apple's colorful leather adds a pop of personality. For $50 extra, you can get your hands on Apple's leather folio version, though that case offers fewer color choices.
NuGuard KX
NewerTech tries to strike the right balance between protecting your iPhone and swaddling it in too much needless bulk with its NuGuard KX line of cases. Now fitted for the iPhone X, the KX series features a case made out of absorbent gel designed to evenly distribute kinetic energy in case of a drop. While the outer shell of the KX is solid, a soft interior core houses your iPhone X while giving you access to remaining ports and buttons on the device. And the NuGuard KX comes with a lifetime warranty where NewerTech will replace your case should it wear out.
Hex Star Wars Darth Vader Wallet Case
You may sense a great disturbance in the Force when you see this iPhone X case, but your phone will be well covered. Hex features four different Star Wars designs with characters ranging from R2D2 to an X-Wing fighter pilot embossed into the leather cases. But this Darth Vader model with its black exterior is the one that rules the galaxy. In addition to a custom modled bed to hold your iPhone X in place, there's also a pocket for cash and three credit card slots. Because even mastery of the Force doesn't get you off the hook for picking up the check.
Bandolier Libby Gold X Case
If you're a fashionista who owns an iPhone X, it might be difficult to find a worthy case that represents your unique style. Bandolier's luxurious cross-body iPhone X cases are stylish options that remove the need for bulky purses and wallets. The Libby Gold X case is made out of pebbled black leather with a matching, 52-inch strap that's intertwined with a gold chain. The Libby Gold X comes with precise camera cutouts and button covers, so you'll never have to take your iPhone X out of the case. It also has a concealed snapback cover to hold your cash or credit cards.
Spigen Thin Fit Non Slip iPhone X Case
If I had a dollar for every time an iPhone slipped out of my hand and fell to the ground, I'd be able to buy one iPhone X for work and another just for myself. The slipperiness of the phones is why we're considering the Spigen Thin Fit iPhone X case, with its grippy, non-slip matte surface. And as you see here, it's an incredibly-thin case, barely adding any lip to the phone and not covering any of its display. And at $10.99, the case is highly affordable.
Speck Presidio Case for iPhone X
We've seen a lot of shock-absorbing cases in our time, but never has one featured its own name. That's changed, though, with Speck's Presidio iPhone X case with its Impactium lining. And while the case does add a little with its own bezel, it's there to protect your iPhone X's OLED display from direct drops onto its face. Available in a Black that blends into all of your other stuff and a hue Speck calls Dusty Green that we're eyeing with envy.
Ghostek Atomic Slim Tough Case
Ghostek seals your iPhone X away from the elements with the Atomic Slim Tough Case. Made with an aluminum-alloy frame and dual-layered thermoplastic, the Atomic Slim is a MIL-SPEC-tested case that absorbs shock and resists scratches. Raised corners will protect your iPhone X's precious OLED display, while port covers keep unwanted particles out. Thanks to its clear back, the Atomic Slim is compatible with wireless charging. Available in black, gold, pink, red, silver and teal, the Atomic Slim is a distinctive phone case, especially when you take into account Ghostek's artistic interior, which features branded comic strips.
LuxArmor Case Executive Collection
The cases in the Executive Collection by LuxArmor are solid choices for minimalists who want only a pop of color for the iPhone X. With an ultra-thin and sleek design, LuxArmor provides premium protection for the Executive Collection with a compressed polycarbonate body, which adds firmness and absorbs shock. The Executive case doesn't feature any logos of its own, but it has a cutout to show off the iconic apple on the back of your iPhone X. Each Executive case comes with gold or platinum bumpers and matching button covers to accentuate your iPhone X's rounded shape. Stunning jewel tones in black, blue, gold, silver, red and rose gold add a touch of sophistication.
Moment iPhone X Photo Case
Moment — the premiere maker of add-on lenses for iPhones — has finally released a case for the iPhone X. Compatible with the wide-angle, telephoto, superfish and macro lenses Moment released in 2017, the case is available with either black fabric or walnut paneling. Its rubberized body also provides some protection against any accidental case of the drops.
Armor-X MX-IPHX-BK Series
The Armor-X MX-IPHX-BK case for the iPhone X is a fully enclosed and rugged option for sporty lifestyles. With a shock-absorbent thermoplastic base and a polycarbonate shell, Armor-X's case is drop-proof and waterproof (up to 6.6 feet), as well as snow-, dust- and dirt-resistant. Each case includes a pair of magnetic X-mounts that attach to bikes, cars, helmets and other mount-friendly racks. The case also comes with a screen protector, water-testing paper and carabiner for hands-free transport. Considering all the pieces included, Armor-X's case is great value for a serious adventurer.
Case-Mate Compact Mirror
Case-Mate's lineup gets a practical addition for the iPhone X. Made with thermoplastic and polycarbonate casing, the Compact Mirror is a stylish three-for-one accessory, serving as a phone case, compact and wallet. A vented pocket and magnetic clasp secure up to four credit cards, as well as folded bills, while also protecting the mirror from scratches. Case-Mate's Compact Mirror is not only fashionable; it's sturdy, too. Providing military-strength impact protection, the Compact Mirror can survive drops of up to 10 feet. Available in Rose Gold, Iridescent and Black, the Compact Mirror is a functional fashion statement.
Moshi Vitros Series
Moshi lets your iPhone X take center stage with the case maker's slim and clear Vitros Series. Offering drop protection with a military-grade shell, the Vitros case absorbs impact thanks to double polymer composition. Moshi's Vitros case is also resistant to abrasions, heat and bending. Raised bezels protect your iPhone X's screen from front-facing falls, while the metalized frame adds a pop of color in Crystal Clear, Jet Silver, Crimson Red, Orchid Pink or Raven Black. Moshi backs its Vitros case with a lifetime warranty, and the case also supports wireless charging.
Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone X
Just because a lot of iPhone cases come in drab black hues doesn't mean Apple's most-expensive handset ever has to dress down too. The Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone X provides an elegant pink gradient so others can see if you've got a black or silver iPhone X, and a glittery dot design to shake it up.
Mujjo Leather Full Wallet iPhone X Case (Olive)
Face ID and Apple Pay make it easy to pay for items with your phone, and a wallet case like the olive-colored Mujjo Leather Full Wallet iPhone X Case can help eliminate your need for carrying an actual wallet. Its slot fits between 2 to 3 cards, so you can fit your new iPhone, payment methods, driver's license and public transit card into a single, pocket-sized item.
Nodus Shell Case Series
Have you ever wanted to dock your phone without the need for clunky stands or cumbersome mounts? Nodus makes this possible with its magnetic Shell Case. Each case is meticulously handcrafted from vegetable-tanned Italian leather and microfiber while still offering a shock-absorbing polycarbonate core. A built-in magnet secures your iPhone X to walls, tables, car dashboards and other compatible surfaces, while Magsure Magnetic Shielding protects your device from magnetic interference. If you want to dock your iPhone X, you'll need to add the Microdoc for $13.48. Nodus' Shell Case is available in Chestnut Brown, Ebony Black, Dark Teal and Taupe Gray. A folio-wallet version of the case is available with a wider color selection for the same price.
Olixar X-Ring Series
If pricey cases aren't your thing — especially after paying up for the iPhone X — Olixar's budget-friendly and stylish X-Ring Series may appeal to your budget. Featuring a minimalistic and slim design, the X-Ring case provides sturdy grip and functionality with its eye-catching finger loop that doubles as viewing stand. Matching metallic edges accompany the finger loop, adding sophistication to the simple appearance. The X-Ring comes in Rose Gold, Red, Black and Gold, and is backed with a two-year warranty.
Otterbox Defender Series
Otterbox's Defender Series for the iPhone X offers tough protection with bold colors and fun patterns. Whether you like bright purple and polka dots, rich turquoise shades, or authentic real-tree designs (additional $10), the Otterbox Defender Series lets you express your personal style. Aesthetics aside, each Defender case has certified Drop+ Protection that absorbs impacts from drops of up to 3 feet. A polycarbonate shell and rubber slipcover help the Defender absorb impact, while the case's overall coverage prevents scratches. Strategically placed port covers keep lint and dust out, ensuring your iPhone X remains flawless.
RhinoShield Mod Changeable Case
Usually, when you want to get your hands on a modular case, you have to pay big bucks, but that's not true with RhinoShield. Made from a shock-dispersing polymer, the affordable Mod Changeable case is durable and flexible. It's also barely noticeable, because the Mod Changeable Case is 3mm thin and weighs 30 grams. You can transform your iPhone X with the Mod case's removable backplate and bumper, or you can simply connect your Mod case to one of RhinoShield's four add-on lenses (fisheye, macro, superwide and wide angle). The Mod case comes in black, dark blue, coral pink and white, while the backplates are available in clear, marble and fiber finishes. If that's not enough customization for you, RhinoShield also has more than 100 backplate designs to choose from.
Peel Super Thin Series
Ideal for people who want a no-frills case that's incredibly slim, Peel's Super Thin Series provides lightweight protection for the iPhone X. The Super Thin case maintains your phone's original look with a design that's so minimalistic it doesn't even feature a logo. Since the case is only 0.35mm thick, you may even forget you have a case on your iPhone X. Although the Super Thin guards your iPhone X's glass back from scratches, you'll want to avoid strenuous activities with this case. Peel's Super Thin case comes in Jet Black, Jet White, Blackout, Black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold.
Rokform Rugged Series
Get two-for-one with Rokform's Rugged Series. This sturdy case for the iPhone X comes with a magnetic Super Grip Vent mount, so you can take your smartphone anywhere. Simply twist the tab on Rokform's mounting system, and the Rugged case will be able to attach to virtually any hard surface — including cars, bikes, strollers and much more — for hands-free convenience. The Rugged Series is MIL-SPEC-tested and can withstand drops from up to 6 feet with its impact-resistant core and tough polycarbonate shell. Rokform's Rugged Series also features front and rear bezel guards to protect your iPhone X display from abrasions. The Rokform Rugged case is available in Black, Gunmetal, Red, Orange and Blue.
Speck Presidio Clear Print
Speck lets your iPhone X shine with an added design on the company's Presidio Clear Print for iPhone X. Featuring two floral and two bicycle-related designs, the Presidio Clear Print provides protection without bulk. These cases are dual-layered, made from polycarbonate and trademarked Impactium materials that absorb shock from falls of up to 8 feet. Speck's clear shell is scratch- and UV-yellowing-resistant, so you don't have to worry about your design getting ruined over time. Raised bezel guards protect the screen while also maintaining the Presidio Clear Print's slim stature. If sparkle is more your taste, Speck also has a Presidio Clear Glitter cases available for the same price.
VRS Design Damda Folder Series
If you like the practicality of wallet phone cases but don't want an obvious wallet appearance, the Damda case by VRS Design is a worthy contender. With a discrete, semi-automatic, folding card slot, the Damda Folder secures up to five cards at a time. The Damda Folder is also MIL-SPEC-tested so you don't have to worry about drops from up to 6 feet thanks to the case's thermoplastic and polycarbonate-layered shell. Available in Volcano Yellow, Metallic Black, White, Red, Lime Green and Deep Sea Blue, the Damda Folder combines functionality, durability and style for users on the go.
Lifeproof NËXT iPhone X Case
The iPhone X's water resistance is neat, but water isn't the only thing that could hurt your highly-expensive handset. So if you're worried about the scratches and shattered screens that come with drops, and the decaying effects of dirt, dust and snow, you might want to check out the Lifeproof NËXT iPhone X Case, which protects against all of the above. Also, its transparent back means you don't lose the ability to charge wirelessly, so you can keep your cords stashed away.
Vena vLove Heart Case
The Vena vLove Heart Case is an adorable option for people who want to show their admiration for the iPhone X. With a heart-shaped cutout that surrounds the Apple logo, Vena's vLove Heart Case is unique and eye-catching. Not only is the vLove Heart Case nice to look at, but it also offers double-layer protection from shock with its thermoplastic and polycarbonate body, while raised bezels prevent scratches on your display and front camera. The case also comes in interesting color combinations, such as black and red, teal and gray, rose gold and coral pink, and black and gray.
Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder Series
Urban Armor Gear has extended its durable and lightweight Pathfinder Series to include the iPhone X. Available in black, white and rust, the Pathfinder case offers 360-degree, military-grade protection that can withstand drops of up to 8 feet. The Pathfinder Series is pocket-friendly due to its slim and lint-resistant build. You can also rest easy because the Pathfinder case is compatible with Apple Pay and wireless charging.