13 Coolest (and Creepiest) New Facebook Features

Get ready for more branded bots

While we knew advertisers would be able to talk to you in Messenger, Facebook announced it's going to do more to get you to finds them. A new Discover section will help users find the bots and businesses relevant to their areas. Facebook says this will let companies "maintain critical conversations" across apps. While Facebook focused on the positive side of this feature in terms of community groups, executives also mentioned Fandango, and I can only assume this means the ticket-selling app will gain another way to ask me what I thought of The Fate of The Furious. (It was good.)