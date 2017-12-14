6 Reasons to Buy the LG G6 (and 3 to Skip)

LG G6 Pros and Cons

The LG G6 is a do-over of sorts for LG, after the ambitious but flawed modular G5 failed to catch on with smartphone shoppers. And what a do-over it is. Between a slick design, dual 13-megapixel rear cameras and an 18:9 display with minimal bezels, there’s a lot to like about this flagship.

We gave the G6 a strong 8 out of 10 in our initial review, and now it's $50 cheaper than it was at launch at $599. But there are also some reasons to think twice.

Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom’s Guide