Meet Photoshop's Nemesis: PhotoImpact X3

Introducing PhotoImpact X3
Corel subsidiary Ulead has had a unique role in the evolution of graphics editors for Windows—a role that few users know about, since it was kept hidden until a few years ago by a contractual agreement with Adobe.
But Ulead’s many years of experience in imaging software—even Adobe turned to Ulead for help in creating a robust image editor for Windows more than 15 years ago—has resulted in the evolution of a competitive piece of software, called PhotoImpact, that gives Photoshop a run for its money.
Because Adobe bought some of Ulead’s Windows image editing code many years ago, Ulead was long restricted from creating CMYK color mode software (to comply with a non-compete agreement). CMYK (Cyan Magenta Yellow Black) is the color set used by printers, while RGB (Red Green Blue) are the colors used by your computer monitor. The ability to simulate CMYK colors on a computer screen can lead to more accurate color matching, when the photo you see on your monitor is sent to your printer.
This color matching ability is one thing Photoshop has going for it, while Corel’s PhotoImpact (now in newest version X3) still does without. Corel is now free to add CMYK back into its product, yet hasn’t done so. But how much will this shortcoming affect PhotoImpact as a consumer photo editing tool? Read on to find out.
I always read comments and usually don't respond, since I feel this forum is for the readers. However, there is some clarification that I feel is needed here:
PhotoImpact has roughly the same editing features as many consumer photo editing tools, *plus* the special effects, so I don't feel that "special effects toy" is accurate.
In my opinion, "Corel's Photoshop" is Corel Photo-Paint (which is part of the CorelDraw Graphics Suite). Photo-Paint has a full CMYK editing mode, and the other color and print features that you'd expect in a high-end tool.
I'm not sure that I'd call Paint Shop Pro "Industrial Strength". Paint Shop Pro's features are roughly equivalent to PhotoImpact's, without the special effects. Also, like all consumer editing programs that I've tested, it has no CMYK editing mode (just split/combine, same as PhotoImpact), and it's priced as a consumer editing tool ($79.99 for full version, $49.99 for upgrade version).
Unfortunately Corel does not agree with your summation.
If you go to their web site, and select photo programs, they list Paint Shop Pro as their up market product and Photo Impact as their mid-level/entry level one.
After reading your review, I am puzzled by your mentioning only "Photo Shop" not "Paint Shop Pro Photo". It seems to me that the natural and required information would include differentiating it between not only the segment leader costing 10x's as much but must also include the sibling costing 10% more.
Over all this review presented nothing to help me select between these two competitors. Those considering photo shop do not care about either of these budget tools. While those looking for a budget alternative most certainly care about both of these.
Over all, this omission and the focus on the non-competitive product makes this review a complete waste of space.
Thumbs down for lack of focus on the actual market segment interested in this product.
Paint Shop Pro X2 replaced literally everything I used to do in Photoshop CS2, and it's filters run faster and simple effects are easier to do.
How do you feel it stacks up for photo-image manipulation / image editing?
