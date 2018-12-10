Killer Deal: Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds Now Just $6

As part of its 12 Days of Christmas sales event, Amazon is taking nearly 60 percent off the price of our favorite sports earbuds.

Today only, you can grab the Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud Headphones from Amazon for $6.48. That's $9 off its already modest $15 selling price and just $1 shy of its lowest price ever.



In our Panasonic ErgoFit review, we like its lightweight design along with its secure and flexible earpad inserts. In terms of music playback, they deliver good overall sound quality, although highs and mids could be a bit more crisp.



The ergonomic fit helps to keep surrounding noise out and its 3.6-inch long cord provides plenty of slack to easily thread through clothing or a backpack.

Whether you're shopping for the best sport earbuds under $10 or a great stocking stuffer idea, act fast--this deal ends tomorrow.



