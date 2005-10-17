Palm TX Handheld Brings Affordable WiFi to PDAs

Introduction
The Palm TX, street price roughly $299, is well built and has everything in place on the hardware side, including built-in WiFi networking. I had some trouble using the installation software. However, when it came time to use the TX, I loved it and almost all of the software that comes with it. The Palm TX handheld offers great value for the money.
Features
As you can see in the table below, the Palm TX is loaded with features. It's well networked with both WiFi and Bluetooth. Unlike many Pocket PCs it comes with 128 MB of flash memory. If that's not enough memory for you, the handheld has a slot for an SD memory card or an SDIO card. The devices display is almost excellent. And, it comes with tons of software, some of it also near excellent.
|Model
|Palm TX Handheld
|Dimensions
|4.76" x 3.08" x 0.61"
|Weight
|5.25 oz
|Operating System
|Palm OS 5.4.x
|Processor
|312MHz Intel Bulverde
|Memory
|128 MB flash non-volatile memory
|Wireless LAN
|802.11b
|Bluetooth
|v1.1
|Expansion Slot
|SD/MM/SDIO (top of unit)
|Display
|320 x 480 65,000 color transreflective TFT
|Screen Orientation
|portrait or landscape
|Battery
|internal rechargeable Lithium Ion (Palm claims 5 day life with normal PDA use)
|Audio
|stereo headphone jack (top of unit); no earbuds included
|Software Included
|Palm Desktop, DataViz Documents to Go, Palm Blazer (Internet browser), Palm Pocket Tunes, Palm Media (photos and videos), Palm VersaMail, Palm Contacts, Palm Calendar, Palm Memo (text notes), Palm Note Pad (graphical notes), Palm Task Manager, Palm Expense (expense record), Palm World Clock, Adobe Reader for Palm OS, Handmark Pocket Express (stocks, news, etc., 30 day trial), Rhapsody (music, 30 day trial), AudiblePlayer (purchase and read audio books), eReader (purchase and read electronic books)