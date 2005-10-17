Palm TX Handheld Brings Affordable WiFi to PDAs

Introduction

The Palm TX, street price roughly $299, is well built and has everything in place on the hardware side, including built-in WiFi networking. I had some trouble using the installation software. However, when it came time to use the TX, I loved it and almost all of the software that comes with it. The Palm TX handheld offers great value for the money.

Features

As you can see in the table below, the Palm TX is loaded with features. It's well networked with both WiFi and Bluetooth. Unlike many Pocket PCs it comes with 128 MB of flash memory. If that's not enough memory for you, the handheld has a slot for an SD memory card or an SDIO card. The devices display is almost excellent. And, it comes with tons of software, some of it also near excellent.