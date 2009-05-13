Editorial: Palm Pre's Fat Chance

History Repeats Itself
Arriving late in the game isn’t always a bad thing. After all, some of us remember how the mighty PalmPilot series emerged from the ashes of hand-held computer attempts by Go Corp. and Apple. In retrospect, it’s hard not to glance from the Apple Newton to early Palm models and think, “Huh, that sure looks similar.” The Palm Pilot launched in 1996, three years after the Newton arrived. Both were personal digital assistants with touch screens and integrated handwriting recognition, which was the uber-feature of the day. Regardless of the internal and external factors that doomed the Newton, the precedent was set. It was possible to take Apple’s ideas, improve and optimize them, and achieve commercial success.
Fast forward. Research in Motion’s BlackBerry Curve may be the U.S.’ top-selling consumer phone of the moment (according to the NPD Group), but there’s no question that Apple now has the “it” phone for the latter half of this decade. I don’t need to rehash the iPhone here. You know its core attributes: sexy candy bar design, touch screen, gesture-friendly user interface, Internet client, WiFi, iTunes platform, and the App Store. Over 17 million have been sold since its launch in mid-2007.
Two years later, we have Palm returning for a rematch. While Apple seems unable to misstep for the last few years, Palm’s destiny appears to have been diminishing. The marriage of Palm with Windows Mobile on the Treo series has been anything but riveting, and the best thing one might say for Palm’s Centro, the last gasp for the old Palm OS, is that it’s cheap. But if you can buy a BlackBerry Curve for $99 on a two-year contract or a Centro for $49 on a three-year, well...suffice to say I’m wearing a Curve on my belt as I type this.
A look at Palm’s annual income statements paints a similar story. For 2006, net income hit $336 million. The following year it dropped to $56 million—mind you, this was before the recession hit. And 2008 showed a $110 million loss at a time when the company’s total assets have dropped from nearly $1 billion to only $540 million and there’s a new $394 million entry in the long-term debt column. Clearly, Palm needs a major hit, and the company needs it fast. All hopes seem pinned on the Pre.
Can the Pre deliver? Or is it already too late?
On the perceived defined audience, knowing what I do about the device (having closely followed most news since January) I would submit that its all of the above. There are features across the board that would fit well as the go-to gadget for both business and personal use.
Killer app - we have no idea what Palm has in play for initial release, but news from the development front is overwhelmingly positive, so this is a non-issue. As the phone reaches the market, developers will reach the platform.
Lacking a killer platform argument is at best adolescent, at worst screams of competing platform fanboyism. From design to OS, this is a groundbreaking platform.
Finally, to label multitasking and Synergy as "fleeting" is a true indication that you need to study the device and the OS a bit more before you pen your next article.
But the article wreaks of Apple/RIM fanboyism. No matter how much you don't like it, Palm revolutionized the smartphone realm with the Treo. They have a lot of experience in this regard and shouldn't be taken lightly. The whole "ecosystem" comment is complete BS anyway. The Pre isn't an iPod, it's a phone designed to keep you organized and connected. For some reason the media feels the need to think all smartphones should be multi-media phones like the iPhone. Palm has said time and time again that their market is different. If anything RIM should be worried since that is Palm's market.
I think the iPhone is probably the only smartphone that doesn't have an application manager. It seems like every other phone lets you start an app, go back to the main screen, and start another app without closing down or killing the first one. Why they need to keep bringing that up is beyond me.
As to the "Who needs this?/Who is the target?" argument:
I smirked when you said you don't leave your PC yet still felt a need to own a Blackberry. If you were to write about the Curve the way you wrote about the Pre you might convince yourself to use a Razr.
I think the great number of people who do not want a Blackberry or iPhone should give this a try, that is Palm's self professed market. Smartphone adoption is projected to grow exponentially; Palm hopes there is more than enough room for more than just the two you seem to limit the market to.
I sort of agree with the assessment of iPhone for kids (users of Axe products)and add the stereotype of BB for non desk-slave office worker. But the reality is that both these groups may want a phone that has all the benefits you describe. What is weird is that you perplexingly say something better out there will not dissuade people from using an inferior option. Ease of use, Cloud syncing benefits, Amazon instead of iTunes, awesome multitasking, physical keyboard, all seem like tipping the scales in its favor until the deal breaker of not being spawned by a Fruity company is brought up.
I'd like this market to become a three-horse race, really. But the odds seem stacked against it happening. I guess in 12 months we'll know which way the wind blew, eh?
BTW, I do leave my PC every once in a while...just not as often as I'd like. Also, the Razr was a great phone. And I'm very partial to smoke signals. ;-)