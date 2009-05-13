Trending

Editorial: Palm Pre's Fat Chance

By

Pre's odds as a nascent competitor against the iPhone and Blackberry are brutal. A good product and decent design alone do not make a winner.

History Repeats Itself

Arriving late in the game isn’t always a bad thing. After all, some of us remember how the mighty PalmPilot series emerged from the ashes of hand-held computer attempts by Go Corp. and Apple. In retrospect, it’s hard not to glance from the Apple Newton to early Palm models and think, “Huh, that sure looks similar.” The Palm Pilot launched in 1996, three years after the Newton arrived. Both were personal digital assistants with touch screens and integrated handwriting recognition, which was the uber-feature of the day. Regardless of the internal and external factors that doomed the Newton, the precedent was set. It was possible to take Apple’s ideas, improve and optimize them, and achieve commercial success.

Fast forward. Research in Motion’s BlackBerry Curve may be the U.S.’ top-selling consumer phone of the moment (according to the NPD Group), but there’s no question that Apple now has the “it” phone for the latter half of this decade. I don’t need to rehash the iPhone here. You know its core attributes: sexy candy bar design, touch screen, gesture-friendly user interface, Internet client, WiFi, iTunes platform, and the App Store. Over 17 million have been sold since its launch in mid-2007.

Two years later, we have Palm returning for a rematch. While Apple seems unable to misstep for the last few years, Palm’s destiny appears to have been diminishing. The marriage of Palm with Windows Mobile on the Treo series has been anything but riveting, and the best thing one might say for Palm’s Centro, the last gasp for the old Palm OS, is that it’s cheap. But if you can buy a BlackBerry Curve for $99 on a two-year contract or a Centro for $49 on a three-year, well...suffice to say I’m wearing a Curve on my belt as I type this.

A look at Palm’s annual income statements paints a similar story. For 2006, net income hit $336 million. The following year it dropped to $56 million—mind you, this was before the recession hit. And 2008 showed a $110 million loss at a time when the company’s total assets have dropped from nearly $1 billion to only $540 million and there’s a new $394 million entry in the long-term debt column. Clearly, Palm needs a major hit, and the company needs it fast. All hopes seem pinned on the Pre.

Can the Pre deliver? Or is it already too late?

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 14 May 2009 01:04
    Great article, interesting mix of informative description and pessimism.

    On the perceived defined audience, knowing what I do about the device (having closely followed most news since January) I would submit that its all of the above. There are features across the board that would fit well as the go-to gadget for both business and personal use.

    Killer app - we have no idea what Palm has in play for initial release, but news from the development front is overwhelmingly positive, so this is a non-issue. As the phone reaches the market, developers will reach the platform.

    Lacking a killer platform argument is at best adolescent, at worst screams of competing platform fanboyism. From design to OS, this is a groundbreaking platform.

    Finally, to label multitasking and Synergy as "fleeting" is a true indication that you need to study the device and the OS a bit more before you pen your next article.
    Reply
  • williamvw 14 May 2009 01:29
    I didn't mean to say that multitasking and Synergy were fleeting. Quite the opposite. I believe that Palm has correctly identified and implemented two groundbreaking advances. What I said was that "Pre has two fleeting advantages," as in Palm's advantage with these features will vanish as soon as the competition copies them. That quibble aside, many thanks for the kind words. :-)
    Reply
  • nickdg 14 May 2009 01:37
    I like the article. You are a good writer, something that is lacking these days on the Internet.

    But the article wreaks of Apple/RIM fanboyism. No matter how much you don't like it, Palm revolutionized the smartphone realm with the Treo. They have a lot of experience in this regard and shouldn't be taken lightly. The whole "ecosystem" comment is complete BS anyway. The Pre isn't an iPod, it's a phone designed to keep you organized and connected. For some reason the media feels the need to think all smartphones should be multi-media phones like the iPhone. Palm has said time and time again that their market is different. If anything RIM should be worried since that is Palm's market.
    Reply
  • williamvw 14 May 2009 02:18
    I agree. RIM should be very worried. This is why I think you'll see RIM be next in line with the cloud model. If RIM misses this opening, then yes, Palm could gain some serious share. As for being a fanboy...should I admit that I still use an old 5G iPod and now buy my MP3s from Amazon? But that's just me. Function over form.
    Reply
  • 14 May 2009 02:48
    The Pre's UI makes the iPhone look old and seem dated. Plus the Pre is not an iPhone killer, its the anti-iPhone. A great option for all those people who dont want to buy an iPhone. Has real keyboard, not on At&T, replaceable battery, plus simple UI.
    Reply
  • hellwig 14 May 2009 03:10
    4 hours to charge, must have some nice run-time. My G1 charges in a couple hours, but then I'm charging it every other day (or every day if I use it a lot).

    I think the iPhone is probably the only smartphone that doesn't have an application manager. It seems like every other phone lets you start an app, go back to the main screen, and start another app without closing down or killing the first one. Why they need to keep bringing that up is beyond me.
    Reply
  • 14 May 2009 05:31
    RIM bias is amuck in this article. You do raise some perfectly valid points but when you start comparing your Curve to a Pre, you're definitely missing something(depending on what you're doing obviously). And while they lack an ecosystem at the moment, with the SDK and the App Catalog, it looks like Palm is working to build out its applications as it did back in the days of Palm OS. And RIM should be worried. A horrible web browser implementation and a dated OS along with a botched launch of the Storm have in my opinion, tarnished the image of a company I knew and loved.
    Reply
  • mannyman 14 May 2009 06:10
    I think the first line should have the disclaimer that you have never touched the device. I hope you revisit this editorial once you have actually used the phone.
    As to the "Who needs this?/Who is the target?" argument:
    I smirked when you said you don't leave your PC yet still felt a need to own a Blackberry. If you were to write about the Curve the way you wrote about the Pre you might convince yourself to use a Razr.
    I think the great number of people who do not want a Blackberry or iPhone should give this a try, that is Palm's self professed market. Smartphone adoption is projected to grow exponentially; Palm hopes there is more than enough room for more than just the two you seem to limit the market to.
    I sort of agree with the assessment of iPhone for kids (users of Axe products)and add the stereotype of BB for non desk-slave office worker. But the reality is that both these groups may want a phone that has all the benefits you describe. What is weird is that you perplexingly say something better out there will not dissuade people from using an inferior option. Ease of use, Cloud syncing benefits, Amazon instead of iTunes, awesome multitasking, physical keyboard, all seem like tipping the scales in its favor until the deal breaker of not being spawned by a Fruity company is brought up.
    Reply
  • williamvw 14 May 2009 07:25
    First off, I could be wrong. The developers could flock to webOS, the apps could be stunning, and word of mouth on the phone could move 10 million units before back-to-school is done. It could happen. Maybe. But here we are 30 days or less before the expected launch and I just don't see it happening. It's not about the phone. The phone is great. It's about the market and buying patterns of average consumers and ad dollars and all the rest. (I write my articles with WordPerfect, so I don't have to look far for examples of superior products unjustly crushed by competition.) Palm has to build serious momentum very quickly at a time when its abilities to create momentum are under heavy stress.

    I'd like this market to become a three-horse race, really. But the odds seem stacked against it happening. I guess in 12 months we'll know which way the wind blew, eh?

    BTW, I do leave my PC every once in a while...just not as often as I'd like. Also, the Razr was a great phone. And I'm very partial to smoke signals. ;-)
    Reply
  • fonyx 14 May 2009 12:33
    I would like to think I am in the target market. I am a new physician in his mid twenties. I do not have AT&T. The treo 600 was my first step into the smartphone realm because me 1st year of medical school a palm device was required to take exams. I later moved on to another touch screen device, The HTC touch. After having an all touch device I desperately missed my physical keyboard on my treo. I didn't want a Blackberry because I did enjoy having some touch screen features, and at the time every other phone with a slide out keyboard was enormous. Here I am about to begin residency, due for a new phone with Sprint because the prices are the most affordable out of the major carriers, and I need a phone that can keep me organized, has a physical keyboard, can hold some music and video (I have never been able to use more than a few gigs on my iPod), a phone with touch capabilities, and can make my day go by a bit easier. I don't know about you guys, but I stop into Best Buy and Im told im about the 12th person that day to ask about the Pre. They put me on a notification list and I am #38 in suburban NJ. I am currently using a Palm Pro, and strangers stop me when they see the back and say "Is that the Pre!?" and I say no. There is this subtle excitement where people want this phone but no one wants to scream to loud because God forbid they cannot get one at launch. The idea to go with Sprint is pure Genius. Sprint needs the Pre and Palm needs Sprint. Two companies championing the other. I am a Sprint customer and this exists as the "Coolest" option of all! The pretty but laggy HTC phones, the cheezy samsung phones, the non-touch screen blackberries, just never seemed to strike me well... Now there just seems to be this one lil phone that got it right and it's not trying to be the belle of the ball, but rather simply show that it deserves to be a guest at the party, and Im excited to have this one on my arm :)
    Reply