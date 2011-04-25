Man Gets Punched for Surfing Porn at Library

Libraries are wonderful places of learning with access to books, videos, music and now even the internet.

Of course, where there is internet, and there is porn. And with internet in libraries, that means there's also porn there too.

The presence of internet terminals at the Brooklyn Public Library resulted in fist-fight between two men last weekend. Santiago Real, 38, of Brooklyn, was viewing pornography on a library computer. Durail Wright, 25, of Manhattan, was waiting to use the terminal, and became angry at the porno connoisseur.

The two men got in a fight and traded blows. Wright was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, while Real was given a summons for disorderly conduct.

UPDATE: Guess what? Browsing porn is totally allowed in New York libraries thanks to First Amendment rights!