Save $72 on Netgear Arlo Q, Our Favorite Security Camera

The Netgear Arlo Q is a hassle-free, easy-to-use security camera that lets you keep tabs on your home when you're not there. In addition to winning our Editors' Choice award, it also happens to be our favorite home security camera.

Currently priced at $119.99, it's $80 off list and at its lowest price ever.

Of all the security cameras we've tested, the Arlo Q offers the best video quality and software. The bundled free cloud plan is also more generous than competing plans - a nice incentive for anyone who's looking to save some cash. It includes 1GB of storage or seven days of cloud recording for up to five cameras at no charge.

By comparison, the Nest Cam, a direct competitor to the Arlo Q, requires a data plan with prices that start at $10 per month.

As far as performance goes, the Arlo's 1/3-inch, 4-megapixel image sensor captured very good 1080p footage. We also liked the camera's scheduling software, which was flexible and efficient.

Ultimately, it's the camera's mix of simple setup, flexible features, and solid image quality that make the Netgear Arlo Q our top recommendation for anyone looking to keep dibs on their home remotely.