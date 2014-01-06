Bluetooth Bracelet Monitors Sun Exposure to Save Your Skin

If you're tired of sunburns, wrinkles moles and other sun damage, the Netatmo June, a sun exposure-monitoring accessory that aims to make women more "sun savvy," could be the wearable device you've been waiting for. Available in Q2 2014, the $99 device and companion app (iOS at launch, Android version to come) will measure the amount of sun you're getting exposed to and tailor advice (such as the ideal amount of SPF in your sunscreen) to help you protect your skin. We had a chance to see a prototype of June at CES Unveiled in Las Vegas and were impressed with the attractive multi-faceted device, which can be worn as a brooch or on the accompanying genuine leather band.

When you set up your June, the app asks you a series of questions about your hair and skin color to create a dermal profile that's based on the Fitzpatrick scale of UV resistance. You'll have to make sure to wear June each day, and the UV sensor will measure the amount of UVA and UVB exposure you get and store that information over time.

After two weeks, the system will get an idea of your behavior and give recommendations based on what you have done in the past. For instance, if you frequently step out for lunch at noon, the app will suggest that you wait till a later time so you can avoid getting too much sun. June also considers weather forecasts to give you advice on what to wear -- from the level of SPF in your sunscreen to shades and type of clothing.

Your UV exposure data will be stored on your phone so you can see both real time and overall information. You can also set alerts to pop up when you hit certain levels of exposure. The battery-powered centrepiece charges via a proprietary cable with USB 2.0 connectivity and should last for up to a month on a charge. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth Low Energy and is water-resistant so you won't have to worry about getting it wet on rainy days.

The device will be available in three band color options - Platinum (black), Gold and Gunmetal - and each June will come with a silicon bracelet for use during sweaty activities. We can't wait to get our hands on June to see if it will prevent pesky freckles from appearing on our skin, so stay tuned for our full review for more news.