Motorola’s iPhone X Clone Hitting U.S. Nov. 9 for $399

Motorola's iPhone X-lookalike is finally coming to the U.S.





(Image credit: Motorola)

The company announced over the weekend that its Motorola One midrange handset, launched earlier in the year in parts of Asia, Latin America and Europe, is making its way to the States November 9.

The $399 device employs a Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, a 5.9-inch HD display, a 3,000-mAh battery and dual lens camera on the back. It's also an Android One device, which means it runs the stock flavor of Google's mobile OS, launches with Android 9 Pie and theoretically should receive instant updates to new software.

We first learned about the Motorola One over the summer when it was launched for the Chinese market as the Motorola P30. The phone initially drew criticism for its derivative looks, which employed a notch that closely resembled the one on the front of Apple's flagship. Though, over the ensuing months, we were treated to plenty more copycat iPhones from other companies — from LG to Huawei — so Motorola is hardly alone in that regard.

However, there appears to be a bigger issue facing the Motorola One that doesn't concern the phone's exterior at all: it just doesn't seem like a particularly great deal. Motorola is offering a $399 handset here with an outdated processor and relatively low-res display. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage isn't too shabby, though the Snapdragon 625 and 720p display is outpaced by the 630 CPU and 1080p panel in the Nokia 6.1. That phone typically goes for $269, but can actually be had for just $199 on Amazon right now.

Perhaps there's something special about the Motorola One's cameras — a 13-megapixel main sensor tied to a 3-megapixel lens purely used for depth. Yet previous Moto devices haven't taken particularly encouraging photos, and there's nothing here that would outwardly suggest the situation has improved.

For what its worth, the company offers a more powerful version of the Motorola One, called the One Power, in other territories — though that variant will not be making the trip to the U.S, according to Engadget.

Really, it seems like Motorola One buyers will be paying for iPhone looks first and foremost. The device will be available through Best Buy starting November 9 and supports GSM networks (like T-Mobile and AT&T). You can look forward to a full review in the coming weeks.