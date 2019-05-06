Buy Unlocked iPhone XR, Get 3 Free Months of Service

The iPhone XR is one of the best entry-level smartphones on the market. For a limited time, Mint Mobile has the Unlocked Apple Phone XR bundled with a 3-month, 8GB/4G LTE plan for $749.

Traditionally, Mint Mobile's 8GB/4G LTE plan costs $20/month, so this deal saves you $60. It's one of the best iPhone XR deals we've seen to date because it includes three months of service on the house.

Mint Mobile is an MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator, that operates on T-Mobile's GSM network. It offers prepaid plans in packages of three, six, or 12 months. Users can opt between 3GB, 8GB, or 12GB of data per month with prices that range from $15/month to $35/month.

This deal includes a 3-month plan, so after your trial period ends, you can stay with Mint Mobile or take your iPhone XR elsewhere. If you stay with Mint Mobile, you can keep your $20/month rate buy purchasing a 12-month plan. If you only want another three months, you'll pay $35/month, which is still lower than rates you'll find on other prepaid carriers.

As for the phone, the Editor's Choice iPhone XR offers very similar performance to Apple's pricier iPhone XS and XS Max. Its 6.1-inch display is larger than the one found on the iPhone XS, and when it comes to battery life, it beats both the iPhone XS and XS Max with its 11:26-hour battery. It's a win-win deal no matter how you cut it.