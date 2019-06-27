Don't Wait for Prime Day: New MacBook Pros $300 Off on Amazon

Good news if you've been holding off on buying a new MacBook Pro. As part of its Amazon Prime Day sneak peek, Amazon and Best Buy are taking from $199 to $300 off Apple's 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros. It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen to date.

Amazon has the previous-gen models on sale, whereas Best Buy has the pricier 2019 models on sale. The 2019 models pack Intel's faster 8th-gen processors as well as a tweaked Butteryfly keyboard that Apple claims is more reliable. The deals include:

If you require even more power — and have the deep pockets to pay for it — Best Buy has the new 15.4-inch MacBook Pros on sale. These machines pack Intel's latest 9th-gen CPUs.

(Image credit: Apple MacBook Pro (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Personally, I think the 2018 MacBook Pros will get cheaper on Prime Day. (We saw the base model drop as low as $999.99 earlier in the year). So I'd recommend waiting a few more weeks if you can. Alternatively, you can purchase it now and should its price drop significantly on Prime Day, you can return it and buy it at the new lower price.

The 15.4-inch models are probably the safer bet right now as I don't see them dropping more than their current sale price on Prime Day.