Kangaroo Mobile Desktop Pro Has Ports Galore

We loved Kangaroo's first mini PC for its affordability and flexibility, and now, the bite-sized computer is getting some serious added power. Kangaroo has announced the Mobile Desktop Pro, which adds more ports on a new dock to make the PC even more useful. It starts at $199.99 on Newegg.com, and will be available in Microsoft stores and Microsoft's web site later this month.

(Image credit: Kangaroo)

The Mobile Desktop Pro includes an Intel Cherry Trail x5-Z8500 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. The fingerprint reader and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi are returning, as is a battery for mobile computing (Kangaroo claims it has four hours of battery life).



The new Dock Pro is the exciting part, adding a 2.5-inch HDD bay that fits hard drives up to 9.5 millimeters, VGA and HDMI ports for video, an audio port, Ethernet jack, two USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.0 port. That's a lot of options compared to the previous dock, which didn't include support for audio or VGA.

The PC itself is more or less the same, so you're mainly getting the Dock Pro for the extra $100. If you need wired Internet, connections for VGA monitors and lots of storage options, this may be the mini PC for you. However, the original is still a great buy at $100 for those who don't need the new features.

Additionally, Kangaroo will introduce a version of its OSLinx app, which lets you use your iOS device as a display for your Windows-based Kangaroo, on April 12. The new version supports iPhones (4s and above) running iOS 8 or above and will cost $4.99. The free iPad version will be updated to support screen resolutions of 1024 x 768 and 1400 x 1050 on the iPad Pro.