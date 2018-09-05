The 6.5-inch iPhone XS' Name Will Make You Groan

At this point, the only thing we don't know about the new iPhones is when they'll be available.

A new report today has leaked the name of Apple's upcoming 6.5-inch iPhone, and the moniker drops its Plus-based naming conventions.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

According to multiple sources speaking to 9to5Mac, the new super-sized iPhone X will be called the iPhone XS Max, which makes me remember that Pepsi Max is a thing. This change would break from the Plus-sized names that Apple has used since 2014's iPhone 6 Plus, and is surprising news.



MORE: New Video Shows iPhone XS From Every Angle

We're inclined to trust this report, as 9to5Mac's leaked art that is seemingly straight from Apple's repository of images for the upcoming iPhones.

The iPhone XS Max is expected to cost between $900 and $999, pack a 2,688 x 1,242-pixel screen and a 3,300 - 3,400 mAh battery, which will hopefully last all day and night. The phone will offer up to 512GB of storage and run on an A12 CPU, the successor to 2017's A11 Bionic chip.

We'll be at Apple's event Sept. 12 and will bring you our impressions of Apple's expected three new iPhones straight from Cupterino.