Vuze VR Kit Shoots 4K 3D Selfies and Video

LAS VEGAS - I'm calling it now. 2016 is going to be the year virtual reality goes big, and here at CES 2016, 3D computer graphics company HumanEyes Technologies is putting the power in consumers' hands. The company's new Vuze camera is the first device that can record stereoscopic 3D video in 360 degrees that costs less than $1,000. Available in August 2016 for $800, the Vuze VR Kit makes creating VR content easy as pie.

The highlight of the kit is the camera, which is a rounded square device (4.7 x 4.7 x 1.2 inches) with a pair of cameras on each side. The four cameras record stereoscopic video in all directions, thanks to their ultra-wide lenses that can see 180 degrees vertically and 120 degrees horizontally. Videos can be recorded at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Then, with Vuze's app for your smartphone or Vuze Studio program for your computer, you can generate the VR movie. It stitches the four video streams together, and helps you to get the realistic 3D effect that lets you determine objects that are near or far, which is crucial for an immersive VR experience. The Studio program also lets you edit your video and add 3D effects.

The $800 package includes a set of VR goggles and a tripod that doubles as a selfie stick, just in case you wanted to record your beautiful visage in 4K virtual reality. If you wish, you can select a lower recording resolution for your content. The battery allows for up to 1 hour of continuous video capture.

While I wasn't able to try the Vuze camera out for myself, I was impressed by the quality of the video samples on display. I'm also excited to see this device get in the hands of more consumers, so that we can get more high-quality VR content to view. YouTube even added support for VR video late last year, making it easier to find free VR content online.