How to Watch All the Big MWC 2017 Events Live

Phone makers are descending upon Barcelona next week to reveal the latest mobile devices. And even if you can't grab a front-row seat in Spain, you can still get a live look-in at all the new smartphones that will soon be heading your way, thanks to live streaming of the major press events at Mobile World Congress 2017.





Here's a quick rundown of the major announcements slated for MWC, along with information on how you can watch live streams of the news as it happens. You can also follow along at Tom's Guide, where we'll have Mobile World Congress coverage all throughout the week.

Blackberry

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. CET/1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST



What They're Talking About: TCL Communication, which now owns the global rights to the BlackBerry brand, has made no secret of what it plans to unveil at Mobile World Congress — it's a new Android-based BlackBerry device with a physical keyboard. The new phone is code-named BlackBerry Mercury, and we had a preview of what it looks like during CES last month; now it's just a matter of finding out more about the phone's features, including its price tag.





How to Watch It: CrackBerry will host the BlackBerry Mercury launch event on Saturday. You can watch the live stream directly at CrackBerry.

LG

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, Noon CET/6 a.m. EST/3 a.m. PST



What They're Talking About: LG's plans for MWC aren't exactly a state secret. The company plans to announce its successor to the LG G5. LG has already confirmed that the G6 will have a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, with the screen taking up the bulk of the phone's front. It's less clear whether LG will retain the modular design of the G5, but the rumor mill suggests that the G6 will likely go in a different direction.



How to Watch It: LG's YouTube channel is already teasing the G6 unveiling. Best to check the main LG channel on Sunday to see if there's a live stream.

Huawei

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m. CET/8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST



What They're Talking About: Huawei's Honor lineup got the spotlight at CES, so Huawei might turn its attention to a successor to the Huawei P9, which came out about a year ago. A new smartwatch powered by the recently released Android Wear 2 could also be on the agenda, according to leaker Evan Blass.



How to Watch It: Huawei doesn't always live stream its events, but if its Mobile World Congress announcements do get live coverage, you'll likely find it on the company's YouTube press site.

Nokia

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 4:30 p.m. CET/10:30 a.m. EST/7:30 a.m. PST



What They're Talking About: Nokia is working on a comeback story involving Android phones. The first models have already started shipping in China, but we're likely to hear more about Nokia's plans at MWC — and hopefully that includes more details about when U.S. consumers might see these phones.



How to Watch It: Nokia plans to live stream its MWC event, both on its YouTube channel as well as on Facebook.

Motorola

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 4:30 p.m. CET/10:30 a.m. EST/7:30 a.m. PST



What They're Talking About: Honestly, Moto could have a number of announcements up its sleeve. But based on rumors popping up on assorted tech sites, the Moto G5 — the latest addition to the attractively priced Moto G lineup — seems likely to be the center of attention.



How to Watch It: Like the other phone makers, Moto has its very own YouTube channel, and if a stream of Sunday's press event it going to wind up anywhere, it's likely to be there.

Samsung

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. CET/1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST



What They're Talking About: Despite all the rumors surrounding the Galaxy S8, Samsung has already indicated it won't unveil the new phone at MWC. (That doesn't rule out a teaser announcement, however.) Instead, Samsung' focus is likely to be on tablets — the rumored Galaxy S3 Tab, specifically, and maybe a Windows 10 tablet, too.



How to Watch It: Samsung's Galaxy site is currently promising a live stream of the event.

Sony

When: Monday, Feb. 27, 8:30 a.m. CET/2:30 a.m. EST/11:30 p.m. PST (Feb. 26)



What They're Talking About: Last year's MWC saw Sony introduce its Xperia X lineup while teasing several accessories aimed at supporting its phones. Look for Sony to have more to say about its mobile plans this year.



How to Watch It: Sony hasn't posted its live stream plans yet, but the company will likely broadcast the event from its own website.