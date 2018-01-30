How to Snooze Notifications in Android Oreo

We’ve all had the misfortune of returning to our phones after leaving them unattended for a few hours, only to find a barrage of notifications waiting, all fighting for our attention. If you’re lucky, you can glance through the list as you hurriedly clean it up, but putting off actually dealing with the contents of each alert until it’s much too late or we’ve forgotten about them entirely.

Fortunately, Android 8.0 Oreo gives us another way to deal with this most common of dilemmas: notification snoozing. Now, you can set bundles of alerts to disappear temporarily, ensuring that they’ll surface again when you have more time to tend to them. (Or you could just snooze them again — it’s up to you).

Here’s how to hit snooze on your notifications.

1. Pull down the notifications shade.

2. Identify the notification you want to snooze and slowly swipe it to the right, without going far enough to dismiss the notification completely. Stop once you see clock and gear icons appear to the left.



3. Press the clock icon.

4. The default snooze time will be for one hour, but if you tap on the length, you can change it to 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or two hours.