GoPro Is Recalling its Karma Drone

GoPro's first drone has just been grounded, as the company just issued a recall for the newly released GoPro Karma.





The problem, according to GoPro, involves the $800 drone losing power when it's in use. GoPro says the problem occurred in "a small number of cases," but added that it's investigating the problem to find the cause.

MORE: Best Drones - Top Rated Quadcopters on the Market

"Even though your Karma appears to be working fine, we are asking all customers to immediately stop using the product and participate in the recall," the company said in a statement announcing the recall.

You won't be exchanging your GoPro Karma for a new model of the drone. Instead, GoPro is providing a full refund.

Customers who bought their drone from GoPro can call 1-800-886-3001 or visit the company's online support site. Best Buy customers should call 1-800-566-7498 or visit Best Buy's product recall page.



Announced in September, the GoPro Karma had only been shipping for a few weeks when GoPro announced today's recall.