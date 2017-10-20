Google Caught Overcharging for Pixel 2: How to Get a Refund

Google has some egg on its face today, after it was discovered to be overcharging on its Pixel 2 smartphones.

At least one of Google's New York City pop-up stores overcharged customers by $30 for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, according to a report from The Verge. So rather than a $649 starting price, Google was charging customers $680 on the Pixel 2, and the 64GB Pixel 2 XL was going for $880.

Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL handsets earlier this month and released the handsets on Thursday. While the devices have the correct listing price online and in Verizon stores, the pop-up store in question had it all wrong.

In a statement to The Verge responding to the problem, Google said that it will reimburse all customers affected by the overcharge. A company spokesperson apologized for the problem and said that it "was an error, which is now fixed."

"We'll be reaching out shortly to reimburse those impacted," the spokesperson said.

To be clear, it doesn't appear that the people handling transactions at the pop-up store are actual Google employees. Instead, The Verge believes it was operated by employees at a Verizon reseller that handled the process of customers buying the devices and getting them up and running on Verizon's network.

Interestingly, the reseller, called Victra, also lists the Pixel 2 on its website. Its pricing there is similarly $30 over the regular retail price. However, if you mention to its staff that prices are lower elsewhere, Victra would price match.

Now, though, it appears the problem has been solved and Google is moving forward with the stores as a way to attract shoppers who want to try out its handsets first.