How To Use Google Maps Navigation On Android

Yes, this is an obvious one, but it’s hard to beat free spoken turn-by-turn directions built right into the Android OS. On iOS the Maps app delivers directions but they’re not spoken, and you don’t get a 3D view of your route either. If you want a bona fide GPS navigation experience, you’ll have to download an additional app, most of which are paid.

Step by Step

Open the Maps application and search for an address. Once you see the business or specific address you want to navigate to, tap on it. On the next screen tap the button that looks like a right turn sign. You’ll be presented with three options. Choose Driving Navigation. If your phone has more than one GPS application, tap Navigation under “Complete Action using.” Click Accept on the next screen when you see Google Maps Navigation is in beta. Use caution.

Your Android phone will now calculate driving directions and search for a GPS signal.

