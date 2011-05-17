How To Use Google Maps Navigation On Android

Yes, this is an obvious one, but it’s hard to beat free spoken turn-by-turn directions built right into the Android OS. On iOS the Maps app delivers directions but they’re not spoken, and you don’t get a 3D view of your route either. If you want a bona fide GPS navigation experience, you’ll have to download an additional app, most of which are paid.
Step by Step
- Open the Maps application and search for an address.
- Once you see the business or specific address you want to navigate to, tap on it.
- On the next screen tap the button that looks like a right turn sign.
- You’ll be presented with three options. Choose Driving Navigation.
- If your phone has more than one GPS application, tap Navigation under “Complete Action using.”
- Click Accept on the next screen when you see Google Maps Navigation is in beta. Use caution.
Your Android phone will now calculate driving directions and search for a GPS signal.
