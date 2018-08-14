Save Big on Google Home Mini, Pixelbook in Back-to-School Sale

Google's annual back-to-school sale is upon us, and the tech giant is offering discounts on everything from its Pixelbook to its Pixel Buds headphones.

Google plans to roll out the sale in three phases. Currently, you can get the Pixel 2 XL (64GB) with a free Home Mini and $50 in-store credit for $749. (You must manually add the Home Mini to your cart. The discount is applied during checkout). Excluding the freebies, that's $100 off the normal cost of the 6-inch phone. Opt for the 128GB model and you'll pay $849, which is also $100 off its normal price.

Pair your new smartphone with the Pixel Buds, which, at $109, are selling at a $50 discount.

Google is also offering its base Pixelbook laptop for $749. These sales end September 2 at 2:59 a.m. ET, and you must checkout with a Google account to receive the discount. (Customers who check out as "guests" can't redeem any of the deals).

However, Amazon is matching Google's Pixelbook sale and discounting not just the base 128GB Pixelbook model ($250 off), but also the 256GB model and the 512GB model, which are selling for $1,039.31 ($159 off) and $1,484.20 ($164 off), respectively. Amazon has other Google devices on sale, such as the Pixelbook Pen for $82 ($17 off) and the Google Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $258.99 ($40 off).

Starting August 19, Google will offer its Home Mini for $39 ($10 off) and its Google Home Speaker for $89 ($40 off).

On August 26, Google will drop the price of its Chromecast Ultra to $59 ($10 off). The Chromecast Ultra deal will be valid through September 3.

We suggest waiting for the deals to go live at the Google Store and then checking retailers such as Walmart — which in the past has offered excellent Google deals of its own — to see if they're matching or undercutting any of Google's discounts. Already, Walmart has this Google Home Mini 2-Pack for $78 ($20 off).

Finally, keep in mind that the Google Store is offering students a 10 percent discount on purchases of the Pixelbook and Google Home devices. The discount is only valid to students with an active .edu e-mail address.