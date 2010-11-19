Bungie Looking for Beta Testers

Thursday Bungie said that it's looking for beta testers to assist in making improvements to playlists, features and the online community. At first the call to arms appeared to be specifically related to current Bungie products (Halo etc.), however the developer tossed out one additional nugget: the potential to help shape Bungie's "glorious future."

Bungie is currently slated to release the three-map Noble Map Pack for Halo: Reach on November 30, costing 800 MS Points ($10) on the Xbox Live Marketplace. However Bungie's next project will be a completely new IP to be published by Activision. Those who sign up as a Bungie beta tester will get early access to the new franchise.

But as the company states, not all who enlist will be selected. "But hundreds of thousands of gamers will likely be needed before all is said and done," the company added. "March with us, and together, we will bask in the glory of World Domination."

As shown on the beta sign-up page, potential "missions" include Playtests and Usability Testing at Bungie, surveys on game playing habits, and alpha and beta testing for Bungie's next game. Interested gamers need to complete a list of steps located here. Naturally, a Bungie.net account is required.

Wait... could "World Domination" be the next Bungie IP?